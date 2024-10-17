Bank of Baroda Expands its Footprint in Punjab, Inaugurates New Zonal Office in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 17, 2024: Bank of Baroda (BoB), one of India’s leading public sector banks, announced the inauguration of its newly formed Zonal Office at Ludhiana. This is another milestone emphasizing the Bank’s commitment to expanding its network in the region, providing better access to banking services and driving financial growth.

Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO of Bank of Baroda inaugurated the new Zonal Office building in the presence of senior executives, staff members, and valued customers.

Commenting on the inauguration, Shri Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “At Bank of Baroda, our strategy is to expand Banking services to the emerging geographies of our Country with high potential and the opening of the Ludhiana Zone of the Bank is another step forward in that direction with focus on expansion and reach. This new Zonal Office will act as a catalyst to further enhance our services to the population of Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh with more efficiency. It will accelerate delivery of our products and services to remote areas of these States and Union Territories. We have plans to open few more branches this year and next year as we continue to grow in Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir.”

The new office is well-positioned to drive further growth, particularly in areas like retail banking, MSME sector and agriculture, which are integral to driving the local economy. It will also actively engage with the significant NRI community in Punjab through dedicated customer outreach programs tailored to their unique financial needs. To mark the occasion, several corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities were organized, including tree plantation drives as a part of green initiatives undertaken under BOB Earth. These efforts reinforce the Bank’s commitment to sustainability and responsibility towards community development.