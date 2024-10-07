Mumbai, October 07, 2024 – Bank of India, one of the leading public sector bank, enters into an MOU with the Coal India Limited, a Maharatna Company for providing Salary account facilities to the employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries.

The Signing Ceremony was held on 04th October 2024 at the CIL Headquarters, Coal Bhawan, Action Area-1, Kolkata. The CIL was represented by Shri Vinay Ranjan, (Director- Personnel & Industrial Relations) and Bank of India was represented by Shri Sharda Bhushan Rai, (Chief General Manager- Resource/ Marketing/ GBD, Head Office- Mumbai), Shri Manoj Kumar Singh, (General Manager, FGMO- Kolkata), Shri Amit Kumar (Deputy General Manager) & Shri MMI Lodhi (Asst. General Manager, Large Corporate Branch- Kolkata).

Bank of India shall offer numerous benefits to the Employees of Coal India Limited & its subsidiaries through this exclusive BOI Salary Package. It includes Group Personal Accidental Insurance Cover, Permanent/ Partial Disability Cover & Air Accidental Insurance Cover. Additionally, the Bank shall also offer Child Education Benefits, Concessions in ROI & Processing Charges in Retail Loans, Locker Rentals etc.

The MOU is a reflection of Bank of India’s constant endeavor to serve the Coal India Employees and help them to meet their financial requirements seamlessly.

BOI’s digital Initiative and BOI Mobile Omni Neo app shall also help the Coal India personnel at remote areas to stay connected and get easy access to bouquet of Financial Solutions.