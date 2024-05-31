Mumbai, May 31 , 2024: Bank of India, one of the leading public sector banks in India, has launched its “666 Days – Fixed Deposit” which offers very attractive returns on deposits as high as 7.95% p.a. for Super Senior Citizens for 666 Days for deposit amount of less than Rs.2.00 Crs. Customers & general public can take advantage of this unique investment opportunity by opening “666 Days – Fixed Deposit” which offers one of the highest return on Fixed Deposits, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to deliver superior financial products. On this “666 Days – Fixed Deposit”, Senior Citizen will get 7.80% p.a. & other will get 7.30% p.a. The revised interest rates are applicable for domestic, NRO and NRE Rupee Term deposits which is made effective from 01.06.2024. Loan against Fixed Deposit and Premature Withdrawal facility is available. Customers can visit any Bank of India branch or use the BOI Omni Neo App / internet banking to open 666 Days – Fixed Deposits.
