Beckfield College Celebrates 40 Years with 93 percent NCLEX Passing Rate; Welcomes New President

Florence, KY, July 26, 2024 –Beckfield College Celebrates 40 Years with 93% NCLEX Passing Rate, Welcomes New President

Beckfield College is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Diana Lawrence as the new president of the institution. Dr. Lawrence brings a wealth of experience and a passionate commitment to academic excellence and student success, positioning her as a perfect fit for Beckfield College’s mission and values.

Background and Experience

Dr. Diana Lawrence joins Beckfield College with extensive experience in higher education leadership (34 years). She holds a Doctor of Education in Higher Education (administration) from Nova Southeastern University and a Master of Science in Management from National Louis University. Her career includes significant roles such as Senior Vice President/Provost and Vice President for Accreditation at Sullivan University. Additionally, Dr. Lawrence has served as an accreditation team member for various accrediting bodies since 1994 and is the founder of Dr. World® Productions, a professional development organization dedicated to education, mentorship, and community service. She received national recognition as an unstoppable women entrepreneur of 2022.

Throughout her career, Dr. Lawrence has been recognized for her innovative approach to education, emphasizing student-centered learning and community engagement. Her work in enhancing curriculum development, fostering inclusive learning environments, and championing student success initiatives has earned her numerous accolades and the respect of her peers.

Why Beckfield College?

Dr. Lawrence’s decision to join Beckfield College was driven by the institution’s strong commitment to providing quality education and its supportive community atmosphere. “I am honored to join Beckfield College at such a pivotal time,” Dr. Lawrence stated. “The college’s dedication to student success over the last 40 years, coupled with its focus on practical, hands-on learning experiences, aligns perfectly with my own educational philosophy. I am particularly impressed with the NCLEX-RN pass rate of 93% for the Associate of Applied Science in Nursing (AASN) program, which speaks volumes about the quality of education and preparation our students receive from our talented faculty and academic administrators. I look forward to working with the faculty and staff to continue building on Beckfield’s legacy of excellence.”

In addition to maintaining high academic standards, Dr. Lawrence plans to put the international program in motion, expanding opportunities for students from around the globe to benefit from Beckfield’s top-tier education.

A Vision for the Future

Under Dr. Lawrence’s leadership, Beckfield College aims to:

Expand Educational Programs: Introduce new programs and courses to meet the evolving needs of students and the job market.

Enhance Student Support Services: Improve support services to ensure that all students have the resources they need to succeed.

Strengthen Community Partnerships: Build stronger ties with local businesses and organizations to provide students with real-world learning opportunities and career pathways.

Implement International Programs: Develop and launch programs to attract and support international students.