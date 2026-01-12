Bengal CM calls for ‘unity, peace and harmony’ on Swami Vivekananda’s 163rd birth anniversary

Kolkata, Jan 12: On the occasion of the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a call to the people to move ahead on the path of “unity, peace and harmony”.

“Swami Vivekananda is the inspiration for our patriotism and all social service. His ideals of love for the country, the message of serving the poor and the afflicted, and the message of unity, peace, and harmony have always inspired me. The path of harmony among all religions that Swamiji showed us is our sustenance. Inspired by Swamiji’s ideals, may all the people of Bengal — regardless of religion or caste — respect and love one another — this is our sole prayer,” the Chief Minister said in a statement which she posted on her social media handle.

In her post, the Chief Minister has given details on what the state government led by her has done to keep the lessons and memories of Swamiji alive in the hearts of the people of West Bengal.

“To pay homage to Swami Vivekananda, our government has done many things. Vivekananda’s ancestral home and the two houses in Kolkata’s Bagbazar and Darjeeling associated with Sister Nivedita have been acquired and handed over to the Ramakrishna Mission and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, respectively, and they are now preserved as destinations for many people. The renovation of the maternal home in Bagbazar has also been carried out,” her social media post read.

She also claimed that at Kamarpukur, centred on the birthplace of Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa, the state government has done work to build the infrastructure for the development of the Ramakrishna Mission and the adjoining areas, and more work is being done.

“Additionally, inspired by the ideals and philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, a center for education and culture named ‘Vivek Tirtha’ is being established at New Town. We have provided the land for it. The Ramakrishna Mission is building it. We are also bearing a large portion of the construction costs,” the Chief Minister said, besides claiming that regular financial assistance is provided to many educational institutions named after Shri Ramakrishna, Ma Sarada, and Swami Vivekananda missions.

She also extended greetings on the occasion of the National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

“I extend my warmest greetings to the patriotic young men and women of our country. ​Swamiji believed that the youth are the architects of a nation’s destiny. Our government is committed to empowering them with education, skills, and opportunities to lead them into a new era of progress. ​Let us resolve to “Arise, Awake, and Stop not until the goal is reached.”

–IANS