Berger Paints Celebrates Century-Long Legacy and Moves Headquarters to a New Location in Kolkata

11th February, 2025 India: Berger Paints India Ltd, India’s 2nd largest paint and coatings company, celebrates a century of operations in India and strategically relocates its headquarters to New Town, Kolkata’s burgeoning business hub. Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Industries, Commerce & Enterprises and Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare of the Government of West Bengal, Dr. Shashi Panja along with the senior management of Berger Paints officially inaugurated the new headquarters in New Town. The eight-storeyed office building spans approximately across 190,000 square feet, resembling the shape of a paint can.

Mr. Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints India Limited commented, “From our inception in Bengal to celebrating a centenary in India, we’ve consistently reinforced our commitment to the state’s socio-economic growth. Our new headquarters in New Town, Kolkata, epitomizes our focus on creating an agile, future-ready workspace. Starting with a modest facility in Howrah in 1923, we have evolved into the second-largest player in Bengal by market capitalization. While many companies relocated, we’ve firmly embedded ourselves in Bengal’s socio-economic fabric. Of our three operational units, two—ICI India’s Rishra unit and STP’s Singur unit—were strategically acquired, upgraded to state-of-the-art manufacturing hubs with advanced technologies and expanded capacities. Our acquisitions focus on responsible talent retention, ensuring seamless integration and continuity of the workforce. Operating from Bengal, we have successfully penetrated global markets, establishing ourselves as the 7th largest architectural coatings company worldwide. Over the past 100 years, we have been able to secure the grounds by the dint of which we have been able to be part of some of the most prestigious projects of the country. From painting the walls of the Indian Parliament House to the Vande Bharat train, Kolkata Metro, the iconic Wankhede Stadium, and many other prestigious landmarks, we have left our mark on some of India’s most iconic infrastructure projects. As the 2nd largest decorative paints company in India, we are scaling our retail presence with a targeted focus on the high-potential Southern and Western India.”

Berger Paints’ new headquarters is a vibrant reflection of the brand’s core values, with a rainbow-inspired colour scheme that showcases innovation and creativity. Each floor of the building represents a band of VIBGYOR. As a leader in the paints and coatings industry, the office’s dynamic aesthetic highlights their commitment to colour, branding, and forward-thinking excellence. The office has an integrated museum that exhibits a curated collection of exceptional art pieces. The visionary workspace has been meticulously designed to cultivate an environment that stimulates creativity and empowers to envision limitless possibilities. The in-built art gallery also showcases Berger Paints’ exclusive My Color App, offering visitors an interactive, seamless experience to effortlessly explore and select shades with precision and ease. Largely powered by solar energy, Berger Paints’ new headquarters is a LEED certified Platinum green building. Berger Paints organized a nationwide competition for Fine Arts students whose creative artwork adorn the interiors of the building.

Berger Paints has evolved from an INR 100-crore organization to a robust INR 12,000-crore multinational enterprise, achieving remarkable growth while retaining its headquarters in Bengal. The Company currently holds a market share of 22%. Berger Paints’ steadfast growth is demonstrated by a remarkable surge in its revenue from operations, from INR 6366 crores in FY2019-20 to INR 11,199 crores in FY2023-24. Ranked as the 7th largest architectural coatings company worldwide, Berger Paints operates 29 manufacturing facilities across India, Nepal, Poland, and Russia. Having achieved ₹10,000 crore revenue in its centenary year, Berger Paints aims to reach ₹20,000 crore by 2030.

With three operational manufacturing facilities in Bengal, Berger Paints plays a key role in driving employment opportunities across the state. The Kolkata-based multi-national Company employs a talent pool of 4,000+ professionals and has established a strategic association with over 5 lakh painters. The Company is poised to inaugurate a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Panagarh, West Bengal, following which it will repurpose its heritage Howrah plant—the longest-running operational paint facility—into a world-class innovation and R&D center. With its promoters based in Delhi, it is an unique organization as its professionally managed and run from its headquarters in Kolkata since its inception.

Berger Paints’ stellar trajectory is driven by its consistent efforts to deliver innovative solutions to its customers, over non-contextual product launch. The Company has been at the forefront of industry innovation, launching trailblazing solutions such as India’s inaugural tinting system, Colour Bank, the revolutionary Weathercoat Anti Dust with dust-repellent technology, and India’s first end-to-end painting service – Express Painting, Berger Paints Easy Clean, one of the most effective washable paints. The company offers a comprehensive selection of waterproofing solutions, including products like Home Shield and Dampstop, among others. Some of these products and services were introduced at a time when the sector’s adoption of such advanced technologies was minimal.