BGMI LITE is now BGMI Air as the game crosses 10 million pre-registrations ahead of launch

The new identity marks the next chapter for KRAFTON’s upcoming mobile gaming experience, with 10 million players already registering ahead of launch

Click Here to watch Minu Lee – VP, Head of Department(KRAFTON India) BGMI Air gratification Video

Bangalore, October 16th 2026: KRAFTON India today announced that its upcoming mobile gaming experience, earlier announced as BGMI LITE, will now be called BGMI Air, as the game crosses 10 million pre-registrations ahead of its launch in India later this year. The new identity marks the next chapter for KRAFTON India’s efforts to bring the core BGMI experience to a wider community of players through a streamlined and lighter gaming experience.

The milestone reflects the strong anticipation among players for BGMI Air, which is designed to offer a more accessible way to experience the world of BGMI while retaining the core elements that players know and enjoy. The game will offer a lighter way to get started, making the experience more accessible to a wider community of players across India, irrespective of device storage specifications. In line with KRAFTON’s focus on user-based feedback and continuous improvement, an Open Beta for BGMI Air will be introduced shortly to gather player feedback and further refine the experience.

Pre-registration for BGMI Air opened for Android users in India on August 25, 2026, on Google Play. With an initial download size of around 1GB, the game is designed to offer players a lighter download while retaining the core gameplay experience. For existing BGMI players, no account transfer will be required to play BGMI Air, with players able to access the game separately without transferring their existing BGMI account.

The journey towards the launch of BGMI Air will continue with regular updates and content for fans. Further details about the game will be shared through the official BGMI Air Instagram page and other official channels in the lead-up to launch.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Additionally, KRAFTON has also launched the ₹6,000 crore KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund with Naver and Mirae Asset to support high-potential startups. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), currently in its fourth cohort, enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Recently, KRAFTON launched the KIGI Academy, new industry-academia initiative designed to build India’s game development talent ecosystem, in association with IIT Madras.