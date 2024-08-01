“BHARAT- After 1303 Years, RISES THE GOLDEN BIRD” by Ajay Mishra throws light upon India’s glorious past and its revival under the leadership of Narendra Modi

A veteran of the IT & Telecom sector, Ajay Mishra has come up with another brilliant book “BHARAT- After 1303 Years, RISES THE GOLDEN BIRD“. In his latest book, Mishra takes his readers on a journey through the archives of India’s history. From its golden era to its downfall and eventual resurgence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the writer has compiled all the facts meticulously.

Written in English language, this book has been Published by ‘Kitab Ghar’. This book is specially useful for people who have keen interest in India’s history because it contains a comprehensive account of Bharat’s rich history, detailing the impact of Islamic invasion and British rule, as well as the roles of key political leaders post-independence. Ajay Mishra has been actively working on various prestigious designations in the IT & Telecom sector for the past 25 years and has won many prestigious awards.

The book spectacularly integrates the history of RSS and that of India since 1925. It brings out interesting facts such as the independence of Dadar and Nagar Haveli which happened due to the initiative of the RSS and that of Goa, which India reclaimed after initiative of Indian government and support from RSS and Egypt. Ajay Mishra’s narrative is very engaging and informative, which makes the book an enjoyable read for history enthusiasts to understand the complexities of Bharat’s past.

Mishra brings out the initiatives and successes of the Modi regime which has brought the global spotlight on India’s rise. He has specifically mentioned PM Modi’s contribution to the nation in the book by praising him for restoring Bharat’s lost glory and earning global recognition.

Another interesting aspect of this book is its attention to detail, as Ajay Mishra has tried to provide a thorough examination of historical events and their consequences. Additionally, author has presented the impact and roles of Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi as political leaders post-independence.

Some readers may find the book’s perspective to be somewhat one-sided, but it remains a worthwhile read for those interested in understanding the dynamics of Bharat’s past and present. Overall, “BHARAT- After 1303 Years, RISES THE GOLDEN BIRD” is a well-researched and engaging book that offers valuable insights into Bharat’s complex history with all highs and lows. This book is about the golden era of Bharat, it’s downfall and how it regains the lost glory under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.