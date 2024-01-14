BHARATEEYAM, an opera involving all the 300 students was performed to convey message Politicians should be like Rama

Hyderabad, January 14, 2024…. 27th Hemanth Utsav of Abhyasa Intl Residential School held at Shilpakala Vedika at Madhapur on Saturday. To mark the occasion and celebrate the same, a mega opera, “BHARATEEYA DNA”, an opera by a massive 300 students on a single stage held.

BHARAT stands for B-Blooming, H-Happiness, A-Abundant, R-Righteousness and T-Togetherness. DNA is the strength of Bharatiya. Where D stands for Dharma, N stands for Neeti and A is adhyatama.

The opera was organised in the backdrop of the Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya later this month, conveying a powerful message that one should become a RAMA casting their vote for the deserving person to have a righteous leader. It said our politicians shoudl be like Lord Rama.

300 students inspired the packed hall full of people with the righteous values of RAMA and DHARMA in their performance.

Man’s capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man’s inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary said Karl Paul Reinhold Niebuhr. India’s situation is somewhat similar if you observe keenly. Democracy is in danger, People use money, power and manipulation. It’s not one righteous king ruled.

Everyone has to take up the responsibility of RAMA and it’s not one RAMA one should become a RAMA casting their vote to the deserving person to have a righteous leader. only then can we achieve the Ramrajya of our dreams becoming a reality? Later do not complain that this is not good and nothing is according to the dharma. Our country is in our hands, instead of complaining do the duty of being right.

“Peace cannot exist without justice, justice cannot exist without fairness, fairness cannot exist without development, development cannot exist without democracy, and democracy cannot exist without respect for the identity and worth of cultures and people”

The Opera was performed in front of 2000 parents, and guests. Other cultural programs were also held as part of the Hemanth Utsav 2024.

Abhyasa International School is known for Mega Theatre shows. Hemanth Utsav is held every year in January …to enable students to hone their artistic talents in the fields of dance, drama and music based on a contemporary theme that is of topical interest to society

Tollywood Film Star was guest of honour and gave away awards and medals to toppers

On the occasion Mr Vinayaka Kalleetla, CEO & Founder of Abhyasa International Residential School said Abhyasa is a Gurukul with traditional values and modern education. We believe in ethos perfection through practice. He highlighted the achievements of students in various activities.