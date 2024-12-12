Bhimthadi Jatra 2024: A Celebration of Rural Maharashtra’s Rich Heritage and Culture

Pune, 12th December 2024 – The much-awaited Bhimthadi Jatra returns for its 18th edition, promising an unparalleled showcase of Maharashtra’s rural arts, culture, and sustainable innovation. From 20th to 25th December 2024, at the College of Agriculture Ground, Sinchan Nagar, Pune, this iconic event will bring together rural artisans, entrepreneurs, and urban audiences in a vibrant celebration of traditions and modernity.

This year’s Jatra holds special significance as it marks the 25th Death Anniversary of Padmashree (Late) Shri Appasaheb Pawar, a pioneering agriculturalist renowned for his revolutionary contributions, including the introduction of drip irrigation. In honor of his legacy, a memorial section will be set up at the entrance, highlighting his life and groundbreaking achievements, ensuring that the Jatra remains deeply rooted in agricultural innovation and rural progress.

Expected to attract over 1 lakh visitors, Bhimthadi Jatra 2024 will be a prime platform for promoting rural entrepreneurship and cultural exchange. The event will feature a wide array of exciting highlights, beginning with the Farmers’ Produce Section, which will emphasize “Residue-Free” products, ensuring clear communication regarding the health benefits and sustainability of these items. This section will also showcase GI-tagged products, fresh farm produce, including honey, and other agricultural innovations.

A new Bee and Butterfly Conservation Initiative will introduce an Indigenous Plant Garden, educating visitors on the essential role of pollinators in agriculture and biodiversity.

The Bhimthadi Select Section will house 30 premium stalls showcasing sustainable textiles, clothing crafted with natural dyes, and handcrafted lifestyle products, reflecting India’s rich artisan heritage. The Swayamsiddha Section, dedicated to women entrepreneurs and self-help groups, will feature items such as bamboo jewelry and clay diyas made by specially-abled children. This section will also highlight FSSAI-certified food products, including millet snacks, pumpkin juice, and wood apple barfi.

For the first time, Telangana Stalls will enrich the Jatra’s cultural tapestry, offering traditional handlooms and authentic cuisine from the region. Another key highlight is the Bara Balutedar Section, which will pay tribute to Maharashtra’s traditional occupational communities. Visitors will witness live demonstrations of rural craftsmanship by artisans such as Chambhars (cobblers), Kumbhars (potters), and Mang (bamboo artisans), providing an immersive experience into Maharashtra’s rural economy.

The food area will continue to be a major attraction, offering authentic Maharashtrian delicacies such as Malvani seafood thalis, Kolhapuri tambda-pandhra rassa, and sweet treats like ukadiche modak and khapri varchi puran poli.

In addition to the exhibits and stalls, the Jatra will host engaging workshops, including a Saree Draping Workshop by Ashwini Narayan, designed to make saree draping fun and accessible for younger audiences.

This year, the #ShareYourPrivilege Campaign will encourage urban audiences especially younger generations to embrace cultural diversity and bridge the rural-urban divide. The event continues its mission to empower women by providing them a platform to showcase their skills and entrepreneurial spirit through handicrafts, textiles, and culinary creations.