Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor Reopens at Sector V with New ‘Jantar Mantor’ Experience

Kolkata, March 30: Something exciting and a little magical came to Salt Lake! Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor, the popular themed restaurant known for its fun, fantasy-inspired dining experience, opens its new outlet at Omega Building in Sector V, right beside VLCC and Subway– on 30th March 2026, and it promises to be more than just a restaurant launch—it’s going to be a full experience.

Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor is not your usual place to eat, it is a space where stories, creativity, and food come together. Inspired by a mix of Bengali culture, imagination, and a hint of spooky fun, the brand has become a favourite for people who love something different. With this new outlet, they are bringing an even bigger better version of that experience to one of Kolkata’s busiest areas.

The new Sector V outlet has been designed to make visitors feel like they have stepped into another world. The interiors are full of playful and mysterious elements, with unique designs, creative lighting, and eye-catching details in every corner. It’s a place where you don’t just sit and eat—you explore, click pictures, and enjoy the vibe.

The biggest highlight of this new outlet is the launch of a special attraction called the “Jantar Mantor Room.” This is a unique space created to surprise and entertain guests with fun, illusions and interactive elements. It’s designed to be exciting, a little confusing in a fun way, and perfect for people who enjoy trying something new.

Adding even more excitement to the opening day, well-known actor Mr. Abir Chatterjee and Deputy British High Commissioner Mr. Andrew Fleming was present at the launch event on 30th March 2026. His presence made the event even more special for fans and visitors. Known for his strong connection with Bengali audiences, he perfectly matches the creative and cultural feel of Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor.

Along with the creative space, the restaurant also offers a wide range of food options and many traditional Bengali lost recipes. Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor focuses on not just taste, but also presentation and theme. In order to experience a place where food meets fun, and imagination comes alive. Bhooter Raja Dilo Bor is all set to welcome everyone into its magical new world.