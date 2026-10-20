Bhubaneswar Police Ban DJ Music During Dussehra Immersion Processions, Warn of Strict Action

Bhubaneswar, Oct 20: The Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police has prohibited DJ music during Dussehra idol immersion processions in the capital, warning that violators will face seizure of sound equipment and criminal proceedings.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Saravana Vivek M announced the restriction on Tuesday, stating that the decision had been communicated to procession organisers during two meetings held to discuss arrangements for the festivities.

According to the DCP, organisers have agreed to comply with the directive. Police have also advised them to use traditional musical instruments as an alternative to DJ systems during the immersion processions.

“DJ music is prohibited during immersion processions in Bhubaneswar. If anyone violates the rules, the DJ equipment will be seized and a criminal case will be registered,” Saravana said.

Security Measures for Ravan Podi Events

Meanwhile, the police have finalised security arrangements for Ravan Podi celebrations at nine locations across Bhubaneswar. Permission has been granted for the events, subject to strict compliance with safety guidelines.

The DCP said a minimum clearance of 100 metres must be maintained in all directions around each event site. Facilities used to store fireworks must be located at least 250 metres away from the venues to minimise the risk of accidents.

To maintain law and order, two platoons of police personnel will be deployed at each of the nine locations. Fire service teams have also been requisitioned to respond to any emergency.

Saravana expressed hope that the celebrations would conclude peacefully and urged organisers to cooperate with the police and fire service personnel while adhering to all prescribed safety measures.

Six Temporary Immersion Ponds Set Up

As part of arrangements for the post-Dussehra idol immersion ceremonies, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed temporary immersion ponds at six locations.

Three ponds have been established near the Kuakhai River, while the remaining facilities are located near the Daya River, Centurion University and in the Chandaka area.

The measures are aimed at facilitating the smooth conduct of immersion ceremonies while ensuring public safety and orderly celebrations across the city.