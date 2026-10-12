Bhubaneswar Series Accident: CCTV Footage Hints at Murder Attempt, Driver Arrested

Bhubaneswar, Oct. 12 (UDN): A series of collisions on the Cuttack-Puri Bypass in Bhubaneswar took a serious turn on Monday after CCTV footage reportedly suggested that a car driver deliberately drove towards people following an altercation near Kesora.

Police arrested the driver, identified as Soumya Rath, on charges of attempted murder as investigators examined the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to reports, the episode began with a dispute between the driver and employees of a roadside eatery. Footage from CCTV cameras allegedly showed the car being driven at high speed towards people in the Kesora area.

The vehicle reportedly hit seven motorcycles, leaving three people injured. The incident triggered panic among people in the area.

Driver Allegedly Tried to Escape

Following the collisions, Rath allegedly attempted to flee by boarding a bus. However, local residents caught him and assaulted him before he could get away.

The injured were rescued and taken to Capital Hospital for treatment. Police are investigating the sequence of events, including the alleged altercation and the circumstances that led to the vehicle striking people and parked motorcycles.

Reports also indicated that the driver may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The allegation is expected to be examined as part of the investigation.

RTO Initiates Action

Meanwhile, Regional Transport Office officials visited Badagada Police Station in connection with the case.

A Motor Vehicle Inspector said steps would be taken to revoke the driver’s licence and cancel the registration of the vehicle involved in the incident.

The CCTV footage is expected to be an important part of the investigation as police seek to establish whether the collisions were deliberate. The allegations remain subject to the outcome of the probe and legal proceedings.