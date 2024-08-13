BIG FM launches ‘Bano India Ke Ang Daata’ campaign to raise awareness about organ donations

National, 13th August 2024: Post pandemic, India has witnessed a significant decline in organ donations nationwide. To address this cause, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, is launching its purpose-led campaign, ‘Bano India Ke Ang Daata’, aimed at inspiring and encouraging organ donations across India. Building on the success of the ‘Bano Mumbai Ke Ang Daata’ and ‘Ghar Ghar Ang Daata’ campaigns that were launched in Mumbai over the past two years, the initiative is now expanding nationwide with the aim of achieving maximum registrations.

The campaign will be hosted on all 58 BIG FM stations by its prominent RJs, including RJ Vrajesh Hirjee from Mumbai, RJ Akriti from Delhi, RJ Sangram from Pune, RJ Nayana from Mangalore, RJ Uday from Goa and RJ Juhie from Jammu. Notably, these RJs have already pledged to be organ donors, demonstrating their commitment to this cause. The six-week campaign will feature a mix of on-air and on-ground activities designed to ensure the message of organ donation reaches every individual in a meaningful way. On-air initiatives will include RJ advocacy, patient and donor stories, interactive polls and insightful interactions with celebrities, influencers, doctors and health experts. Additionally, a special song to raise awareness among citizens has also been created by renowned Bollywood playback singer-songwriter Aaman Trikha.

The radio network has also partnered with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), a leading authority under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The campaign will mobilise RJs to advocate for organ donation registration and create awareness for obtaining donor cards with the help of NOTTO, regional and state authorities, as well as influential individuals and community leaders. Furthermore, BIG FM teams will engage audiences directly through on-ground activities, visiting Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and corporate offices to encourage future organ donation via impactful street plays (Nukkad Natak).

Talking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM expressed, “After the overwhelming success of our last two campaigns in Mumbai, we are now scaling up by taking this initiative ‘Bano India Ke Ang Daata’ nationwide. Our endeavor has always been to create a positive impact that leads to tangible outcomes and this expansion is a testament to that commitment. Our team hopes to save many lives by increasing organ donation registrations and promoting a culture of empathy and support.”

Additionally, BIG FM will implement an awareness drive at the Mumbai metro using hoardings. The past two editions of the campaign have successfully facilitated remarkable organ donations. Renowned celebrities like Shankar Mahadevan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Nandita Das and Farah Khan, along with the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) have supported the initiative.