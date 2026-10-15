Bihar Boat Tragedy: 13 Children Dead, Seven Rescued in Vaishali; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Vaishali, Oct 15: In a heartbreaking incident, at least 13 children aged 15 years or below died after a boat carrying them capsized in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday evening. Seven people were rescued and taken to a hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable.

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The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm when a boat carrying approximately 15 to 20 children capsized as they were travelling to attend a feast in a neighbouring village. The tragedy triggered an emergency rescue operation involving disaster response personnel and local divers.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh confirmed that 13 children had been found dead. She said the rescued individuals were taken to NMCH for treatment and that their condition was stable.

An SDRF team was deployed at the site, while local divers assisted in the search and rescue operation. Authorities were also working to establish whether anyone else remained missing.

PM Modi Announces Financial Assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement shared by the Prime Minister’s Office on X, Modi said the tragedy was deeply painful and expressed hope for the speedy recovery of those injured. He also said the local administration was providing assistance to those affected.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased person. Those injured in the incident will receive ₹50,000 in financial assistance.

Bihar CM Announces ₹4 Lakh Compensation

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh for the family of each deceased victim.

The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the affected area, with families facing the devastating loss of young children. The circumstances surrounding the capsizing are being examined as authorities continue to assess the incident.

Further details regarding the rescue operation and the circumstances that led to the tragedy are awaited.