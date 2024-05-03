BIPF’s 11th Shambhavi Puraskar honours efforts for empowering women and forest-dwelling communities in Odisha

May 3, 2024: The 11th Shambhavi Puraskar by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) was awarded to Shri Ranjit Majhi for his exceptional work in implementing the Forest Rights Act (FRA). Additionally, Smt. Sasmita Mangaraj was honored with the Jury Commendation Certification for her outstanding work in empowering women at the grassroots level toward livelihood and self-reliance.
Mrs. Chetna Sinha, Founder and Chairperson of Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation Maharashtra graced the occasion as the chief guest along with Guest of Honor, Lt General C P Mohanty, 42nd Vice Chief of Army Staff and Member of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Delhi.
Speaking at the 11th Shambhavi Puraskar, Mrs. Chetna Sinha, Founder and Chairperson Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation Maharashtra said, “True change begins with a single act of courage and a small act of courage by silent heroes can become a capital for the poor. As we gather to honor the silent heroes of Odisha, let us remember that every small step towards social change creates ripples of hope and empowerment.”
Elaborating on the initiative, Mrs. Shaifalika Panda, Trustee & Founder CEO, BIPF, and Chief of CSR (Special Initiatives), IMFA, added, “It is our responsibility, to be of service to the underserved and to create a ripple effect of change toward social transformation. The Shambhavi Purasakar has given these grassroot leaders of Odisha a platform to further their vision and ambition toward collective growth.”
Furthermore, Guest of Honour Lt General C P Mohanty 42nd Vice Chief of Army Staff Member Armed Forces Tribunal Delhi said, “As we recognize the exceptional efforts of social changemakers in Odisha, let us salute the resilience and commitment of those who work tirelessly to uplift communities and inspire positive change. The qualities embodied by the Shambhavi Puraskar – courage, discipline, and integrity – are essential for shaping the future generation.”