BIPF’s 11th Shambhavi Puraskar honours efforts for empowering women and forest-dwelling communities in Odisha

May 3, 2024: The 11th Shambhavi Puraskar by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) was awarded to Shri Ranjit Majhi for his exceptional work in implementing the Forest Rights Act (FRA). Additionally, Smt. Sasmita Mangaraj was honored with the Jury Commendation Certification for her outstanding work in empowering women at the grassroots level toward livelihood and self-reliance.

Mrs. Chetna Sinha, Founder and Chairperson of Mann Deshi Bank and Mann Deshi Foundation Maharashtra graced the occasion as the chief guest along with Guest of Honor, Lt General C P Mohanty, 42nd Vice Chief of Army Staff and Member of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Delhi.