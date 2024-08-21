Birla HIL Pipes redefines the PVC pipes landscape with TrueFiT leak-proof technology

New Delhi, 21 August 2024: HIL Ltd., a part of the US $3 billion CK Birla Group and a leader in home and building solutions, is setting new benchmarks with its innovative products in the pipes and fittings range, offering unmatched reliability and peace of mind to consumers.

Developed over years of research, Birla HIL Pipes feature the advanced TrueFiT™ leak-proof technology, guaranteeing protection against water seepage often caused by improper alignments and gaps in the plumbing system. It helps keep the walls beautiful and maintains the aesthetic harmony of living spaces, significantly reducing the need for frequent repairs and maintenance.

Speaking about this innovation, Mr. Akshat Seth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at HIL Limited, said, “Our innovation agenda at HIL focuses on creating solutions for everyday consumer needs. TrueFiT™ leak-proof technology is one such innovation designed to address the needs of today’s discerning consumers. It helps minimize the inconvenience of frequent wall repairs due to leakages in concealed plumbing fittings.”

Birla HIL Pipes are a dependable solution, as they can withstand extreme weather conditions, temperature fluctuations, and pressure changes. Additionally, their sturdy design and innovative engineering ensure a free flow of water by providing protection against chemicals, corrosion, abrasion and microbial growth.

Birla HIL Pipes offers a diverse range of pipes and fittings for domestic and commercial use including CPVC, uPVC, SWR, Silent, UGD and Foamcore, catering to every facet of modern living. In line with the company’s commitment to sustainability, quality, and compliance with international standards, these products are CFTRI, GreenPro, GRIHA, ISO, ISI, CIPET and ROHS certified.

Besides pipes and fittings, Birla HIL Pipes also offers a diverse range of water tanks. Made from LLDPE material, the water storage solutions are rust-free, corrosion-free, and resistant to fungal growth. The unique design with a ventilated threaded lid, prevents contamination of water, ensuring it remains fresh and safe for consumers’ use.

As a leading manufacturer of sustainable home and building materials, HIL has been offering innovative and high-quality products for the last 77 years.