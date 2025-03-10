BIT Mesra’s Iconic Festival BITOTSAV’25 to Be Held from March 20 to 23

Ranchi, March 10, 2025: Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra, one of India’s premier technological institutions, has announced its vibrant, annual socio-cultural festival BITOTSAV’25 from March 20 to 23, 2025.

The theme for BITOTSAV’25 is signature, Celebrating the Legends, which is a tribute to individuals who have left an unforgettable mark on history. The word Hastakshar translates to “signature” in English, but it symbolises the legacy of great minds, visionaries, and pioneers.

Additionally, the social theme for BITOTSAV’25 is Mahanayko Ki Dharti: Jharkhand is a powerful tribute to the rich legacy of Jharkhand and its legendary figures. This theme underlines the immense contributions of the state’s revolutionaries, warriors, and leaders who have shaped history.

The festival will host nearly 60 events. Day activities will offer students a platform to showcase talents in performing arts, quizzing, debating, and technical skills, while night events will feature performances by celebrated artists.

The event will commence with a grand Opening Ceremony & Heritage Night, celebrating Indian classical art forms in music, drama, and dance. The excitement will continue to build on March 21 with Band Night, featuring budding indie bands from the Indian music industry. Rock Night on March 22 will showcase top rock acts, leading up to the grand finale, Pro Night, on March 23, starring renowned artists from the Indian music industry.

BITOTSAV has built a strong reputation for its engaging events, diverse participation, and platform for talent and creativity. As one of the largest socio-cultural festivals in eastern India, the four-day event attracts students from schools and colleges nationwide.

The festival’s evenings will be a major highlight, featuring performances that bring together artists and audiences for an enjoyable experience.