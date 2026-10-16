BJP National President Nitin Nabin Congratulates ABVP on Odisha Poll Success; Rajdhani College President Abinash Padhi’s Victory Adds to Momentum

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin has congratulated the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on its performance in the Odisha Students’ Union elections, held on October 15 after an eight-year hiatus.

In a message posted on social media platform X, Nabin extended his congratulations and best wishes to the victorious candidates and dedicated ABVP workers. He said the electoral outcome reflected the confidence of young people in nationalism, national interest and the vision of a developed India.

Emphasising the role of youth in nation-building, Nabin invoked the ideals of Swami Vivekananda and expressed confidence that young Indians would contribute significantly to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Odisha campus elections witnessed intense contests between ABVP and the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD), the student wing of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), alongside candidates from other student groups and independents. The polls marked the return of student union elections across the state after an eight-year gap.

According to media reports, ABVP secured victories in seven of Odisha’s 13 universities, including Utkal University, while BCJD won in four universities, underlining the strong competition between the two student organisations.

At Rajdhani College, Bhubaneswar, Abinash Padhi was elected President of the Students’ Union, marking a notable victory for ABVP at the institution. His election adds to the organisation’s performance in the state and provides an opportunity to strengthen student representation, address campus-related concerns and advance student welfare initiatives.

The election results have renewed political engagement on college and university campuses, bringing student leadership, democratic participation and youth aspirations back into focus across Odisha.

The newly elected student representatives are now expected to take forward the responsibilities entrusted to them by the student community, with an emphasis on constructive engagement, academic development and the overall welfare of students.