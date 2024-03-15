Blaupunkt Celebrates the Gender Equality Milestone with a 50% Female Workforce Ratio

National : Blaupunkt, the renowned German electronics and audio brand, proudly announces a significant achievement in gender diversity, with a remarkable 50% female workforce ratio, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. This milestone reflects Blaupunkt’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace.

This achievement is not just about numbers but highlights the equitable distribution of women across all levels at Blaupunkt. From the Chief Operating Officer to managers, team leaders, and interns, women play integral roles at every tier of the organisation.

Sukhesh Madaan, CEO, Blaupunkt Audi India, expressed enthusiasm about this achievement, stating, “We are proud to announce that Blaupunkt has achieved a 50% gender ratio within our workforce. This milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace where everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive. We celebrate the achievements of our talented women, who contribute significantly to our success at every level.”

In a testament to the company’s commitment to nurturing talent, several women who initially joined Blaupunkt as interns have risen through the ranks to become managers and hold other significant positions within the organization. This progression highlights the company’s dedication to providing opportunities and a conducive environment for professional growth.

Blaupunkt remains dedicated to creating a workplace that values diversity and inclusion, recognising the unique strengths and perspectives each team member brings to the table.