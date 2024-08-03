Bollywood Stars Show Support on Ketto for Krazzy 4 Director Jaideep Sen’s Urgent Heart Surgery

Mumbai, 3rd August 2024 – Renowned filmmaker Jaideep Sen, best known for directing the 2008 film Krazzy 4, is in urgent need of a heart transplant due to a severe heart condition called Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy (HOCM). Unable to afford the life-saving procedure, Sen has turned to Ketto, India’s crowdfunding platform, to raise the necessary funds for his treatment.

Jaideep Sen has battled HOCM since 2011 and faced two critical hospitalizations this year alone. He narrowly missed death the second time and was on ventilator support for three days. His cardiologist has advised that a heart transplant is the only viable solution. Sen requires funding for the surgery, as well as an additional amount to cover treatment, post-surgery care, and contingency purposes. Despite the pressing need, Sen is unable to cover these substantial medical costs without assistance.

Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Kishori Shahane Vij, and Vivek Dahiya are coming together to help raise funds for Jaideep’s treatment. Many production companies and trusts, such as Gulshan Kumar Charitable Trust, Balaji Telefilms Limited, Nikhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, and Baweja Studios Limited, are also getting involved. The famous Whistling Woods International Limited is also supporting Jaideep through this tough time.

“Ketto is committed to providing a lifeline for those in critical need,” said Varun Sheth, Founder & CEO at Ketto. “We are proud to support Jaideep Sen during this challenging time and encourage everyone to contribute to this life-saving campaign. No matter how small, every contribution brings us one step closer to saving a life. We urge everyone to donate and share this campaign widely.”

Facing Urgent Surgery, Jaideep Sen Begins Crowdfunding Campaign on Ketto- As India’s well-known crowdfunding platform. Ketto aims to empower individuals by connecting them with a vast network of supporters who can make a real difference in their lives.

Jaideep Sen expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards Ketto: “A school friend of mine, Shivangi Dalal, suggested the idea of reaching out to Ketto. It has made a huge impact, for which I’ll forever be grateful. Only after getting a new heart will I be able to reclaim my place in the Hindi film industry, which is long overdue. The world has yet to see the full extent of my cinematic talent.”

His doctors have informed him that from the day of discharge, he will not be able to work for six months. This poses another financial challenge, as he has been unable to work since his hospitalization in May and will remain unable to work for six months post-discharge.

Jaideep Sen’s crowdfunding campaign on Ketto is designed to reach a broad audience, tapping into the power of social media and community networks. By leveraging Ketto’s user-friendly platform, Sen can share his story and appeal directly to potential donors. The platform facilitates secure and transparent transactions, ensuring that contributions go directly towards covering the cost of his surgery and related expenses.