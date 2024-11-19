Book Lovers Rejoice: Grab Unlimited Reads at Infiniti Mall’s Lock the Box Book Fest

Mumbai, 19 November, 2024: Infiniti Mall, a premier shopping and entertainment destination, invites you to Lock the Box Book Fest at Infiniti Mall, Malad. This exciting and one-of-a-kind event will offer book lovers an amazing chance to expand their personal libraries at unbeatable prices. Running from 22nd November to 1st December at 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM at the Main Atrium, the fest will feature a huge collection of books, with over 1 Million Books and 1 Lakh Titles available for purchase. The concept of the event is simple yet innovative: visitors can choose from three specially designed boxes of different sizes, pay a one-time fee, and fill the box with as many books as it can hold.

The Odysseus Box , can hold approximately 8-10 books depending on their size, making it ideal for those looking to pick up a few titles. The Perseus Box, is larger, capable of holding around 15-17 books, offering great value for enthusiastic readers who wish to pick up a variety of books. The largest option, the Hercules Box , is perfect for serious book collectors, holding 28-30 books or more, depending on the book sizes.

Once the box is filled, patrons can simply lock it and take their collection. This unique concept allows visitors to choose books from a massive collection, ranging across genres, authors, and languages, all while saving money compared to traditional book purchases.

In addition to the box deals, the event also provides a platform for readers to sell their old books, creating a perfect space for book exchanges and second-hand book sales.

For those who enjoy meeting authors, the Lock the Box Book Fest has lined up several renowned authors who will be visiting the mall for book signings and interactions. Some of the notable authors include :-

DATE AUTHOR TIME 23rd November Nishant Shekhar 04:00 PM 24th November Ravinder Singh 01:30 PM Vinitha 04:00 PM 29th November Abhijeet Kini 04:00 PM Dr Ashdin 05:00 PM Ajit and Anil 06:00 PM 30th November Rupangi 04:00 PM Saksham Garg 05:00 PM 1st December Col Ashutosh Kale 04:00 PM Akshat Gupta 05:00 PM

The Lock the Box Book Fest promises to be an exciting event for book lovers of all ages, offering a wide selection of books, unique deals, and memorable author interactions. Located at the Main Atrium of Infiniti Mall, Malad, this event is the perfect destination for book enthusiasts looking for great deals, engaging author events, and a chance to connect with like-minded readers.