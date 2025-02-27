BookMeriRide Leads Digital Transformation in India’s Ropeway Travel

New Delhi– In a groundbreaking move that is set to redefine ropeway travel in India, BookMeriRide has launched a cutting-edge digital platform, making ticket bookings seamless, efficient, and hassle-free. This innovative service aims to transform the experience of travelers, eliminating the inconvenience of long queues, and on-spot booking uncertainties. has been developed by Kolkata Based Esteem Infra Projects Pvt Ltd. It’s introduces the worlds first WhatsApp Chat based Ticket Booking solution spanning multiple Ropeway Installations across the country. It also allows seamlessly integrated booking solutions for ticket counters, kiosks, EDC machines, PoS Systems and even Tele-Ticketing with multiple gateway options. The best part is that each ticket is generated with a unique QR code which ensures complete security. It will soon also introduce its first automated Integrated QR code reader turnstile gates for even greater security!

With the surge in adventure tourism and religious pilgrimages, demand for a streamlined booking process has skyrocketed. BookMeriRide caters to this growing need by offering an intuitive online platform that allows travelers to secure ropeway tickets in advance, ensuring a stress-free journey to some of India’s most sought-after destinations. Whether for spiritual exploration or thrilling aerial rides, the platform guarantees a secure, reliable, and instant booking process.

“Travelers today expect convenience at their fingertips, and we are committed to revolutionizing how ropeway tickets are booked in India,” said Mr. Debsena, company spokesperson, BookMeriRide. “By embracing digital innovation, we are not just facilitating bookings but enhancing the entire travel experience, making it more seamless, predictable, and enjoyable.”

BookMeriRide stands out with its advanced features, including real-time seat availability tracking, secure payment integration, and instant booking confirmation. The platform is designed to be accessible to all, whether it’s devotees embarking on a pilgrimage or adventure enthusiasts looking for an adrenaline rush.

In addition to its streamlined booking process, BookMeriRide offers 10×7 customer support, ensuring that travelers receive assistance whenever needed. By eliminating the traditional barriers of manual ticketing, the platform is poised to become the preferred ropeway ticketing solution across India.

As India embraces a digital-first approach to tourism, BookMeriRide is at the forefront of this transformation, continually enhancing its services to offer unparalleled convenience. With this initiative, the company is not only simplifying travel but also contributing to the broader shift towards technology-driven tourism solutions.