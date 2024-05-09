Boomi Doubles Down on API Management with Key Acquisitions

May 9, 2024 CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., United States

Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced the acquisitions of APIIDA’s federated API management business and API management assets from Cloud Software Group, allowing enterprises to rapidly and securely deliver business value through API products in one end-to-end platform. Both these acquisitions accelerate Boomi’s roadmap for providing solutions to the most pressing API management challenges that companies face today.

“APIs are the backbone of modern software and application development, and have become a cornerstone of modern architectures that enable businesses to stay agile and compete effectively,” said Steve Lucas, CEO at Boomi. “However, cloud adoption and the explosive growth of APIs have disrupted traditional IT infrastructures. With these acquisitions, we’re putting an end to operational overhead and API sprawl by offering a robust, enterprise-grade and federated API management solution, giving customers the ability to quickly provision, discover, secure, and infinitely scale in one end-to-end enterprise platform.”

APIIDA Federated API Management

As the market-leading solution for federated API management, APIIDA’s API Control Plane expands Boomi’s portfolio by offering the ability for enterprises to discover, govern, and provision APIs from one central place, including APIs managed through gateways from various vendors. This allows a vendor-agnostic, federated administration of the entire API lifecycle, and can be adapted to the requirements of any organization, enabling a consistent consumer experience and governance across all APIs.

By offering federated API management, Boomi enables enterprises to:

Reduce complexity and cost by unifying access to all their APIs across cloud-based and on-premises API gateways from multiple vendors

Drive innovation with a single destination for application developers, simplifying API consumption and accelerating time-to-market by giving developers a dynamic catalog where APIs can be discovered and reused

Enhance provider security and governance with total visibility and control over all their APIs

“Companies that rely on a manual, fragmented approach to registering, managing, and publishing APIs across distributed platforms risk having those APIs be undiscovered, overlooked, and hence unadopted by users and applications that could benefit from them,” said Jaime Ryan, Vice President of Product, API Management at Boomi. “To successfully enable digital transformation, businesses need a proven, reliable way to connect applications and other data sources. With federated API management, customers will be able to reduce time to value with a single control plane for wherever APIs are deployed, providing better discovery, governance, and collaboration while making existing APIs more visible, subscribable, and consumable.”

API Management Assets From Cloud Software Group

Further accelerating the company’s API management roadmap, Boomi has also acquired assets from Cloud Software Group, providing Boomi customers enterprise-grade scalability and security. These assets, developed by a team that helped invent the API economy and used by some of the world’s largest organizations, will enable the Boomi Enterprise Platform to support even the most demanding API management performance and security requirements in markets such as travel, retail, tech, finance, and healthcare.