Borges Unveils Olive Leaf Infusion encouraging everyone to enrich their “Aha” moments in every sip at World Food India 2024

New Delhi, 23rd September 2024: Borges, a renowned name in Mediterranean space, is thrilled to unveil its newest innovation – Borges Olive Leaf Infusion – at World Food India 2024, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

For centuries, olive oils have been cherished for their powerful health benefits, including boosting immunity, easing inflammation, and supporting heart health. However, the olive leaves come with their own strengths. With Borges Olive Leaf Infusion, we bring something different in the beverages category.

Made in India, in Rajasthan, this unique drink is made from 100% real olive leaves. These leaves contain oleuropein, a compound known for helping to lower stress and regulate blood pressure. The infusion is caffeine-free and offers twice the antioxidants of green tea. It comes in four delightful flavors: Classic, Lemongrass, Basil and Mint.