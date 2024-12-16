BOTT Knowledge Conclave: Tourism@2025 – Charting the Future of Tourism

New Delhi, December 16th, 2024: Supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, BOTT is delighted to announce the BOTT Knowledge Conclave: Tourism@2025, a premier thought-leadership event, scheduled on December 18, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The conclave is aimed at unlocking the immense potential of the global travel industry with a focus on India Tourism. It will bring together leading voices in tourism to discuss opportunities, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of both inbound and outbound travel.

With the theme “Tourism@2025: Navigating Opportunities in Inbound and Outbound Tourism,” the conclave will feature Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, as Chief Guest. A key highlight of the event will be the unveiling of Tourism@2025, an international publication offering forward-looking insights into global travel trends.

“Tourism is a sector which connects us all and bridges the gap between cultures and nations. The ‘Whole of Government’ approach, pioneered by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has revolutionised the tourism landscape in India as both the development of the nation and the preservation of our heritage have been prioritized. This has led to a global recognition and respect for India’s cultural heritage. With transformative initiatives including enhanced air and rail connectivity, world-class infrastructure, and digital payment solutions, there has been immense growth of tourism especially domestic tourism. It is with great satisfaction that I convey my heartfelt congratulations on the launch of Tourism@2025 at the BOTT Knowledge Conclave at Bharat Mandapam”, said Shri Shekhawat. Ms. Mugdha Sinha, Director General of Tourism, Govt of India shared her optimism for the future, “As we look ahead to 2025, I remain optimistic about India’s tourism landscape. Domestic tourism will continue its remarkable growth trajectory, driven by rising interest in experiential travel, heritage exploration, and wellness tourism. Simultaneously, we anticipate a strong rebound in inbound tourism, with international travellers once again rediscovering India’s timeless charm and hospitality. Industry platforms like BOTT Knowledge Conclave are essential for fostering collaboration and innovation to shape the industry’s future.”

BOTT Knowledge Conclave will feature two thought-provoking Theme Sessions. The first session will focus on the rise of inbound tourism, discussing India’s growing global appeal through emerging destinations, evolving traveller preferences such as sustainable and wellness tourism, and the critical role of infrastructure and innovation in enhancing the tourism ecosystem. The second session will examine the future of outbound tourism, highlighting global destinations that are expected to attract Indian travellers, the growing demand for experiential and luxury travel, and the importance of fostering partnerships between international tourism boards and Indian travel operators.

The keynote address will be delivered by Ankush Nijhawan, Joint Managing Director of TBO.com, setting the tone for a day of insightful discussions and forward-looking strategies. The event boasts an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers, including Mugdha Sinha, Director General, Tourism, Government of India; Dr. Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director, Bharat Hotels Limited; Anshul Sethi, Head of Sales – India, IndiGo; Rajeev Kohli, Joint Managing Director, Creative Travel; Yummi Talwar, Chief Operating Officer for South Asia, VFS Global; Manish Puri, Head of Sales, Air India Limited; and Seema Roy Kapoor, Area Managing Director, Preferred Hotels & Resorts. Their collective expertise and diverse perspectives promise to provide valuable insights into the evolving dynamics of the global tourism industry.

The BOTT Knowledge Conclave is proudly supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, along with leading national associations representing travel, tourism, and hospitality, such as IATO, ADTOI, ATOAI, ICPB, TAAI, TAFI, and ETAA. The event also receives support from key industry players like Delhi Tourism, Air India, Asego, Communication Casa, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Le Meridien New Delhi, Expo Inn, and Martinhal Resorst, showcasing a united effort to drive the growth and innovation of the tourism sector in India.