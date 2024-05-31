May 31, 2024

London, United Kingdom & Cleveland, United States

Boyd Watterson Asset Management, LLC (“Boyd Watterson”) and Amber Infrastructure Group Holdings Limited (“Amber”) jointly announced that the businesses will come together under a common parent company to create a global diversified Real Estate, Infrastructure, and Fixed Income asset management platform (the “Company”). Upon closing, the Company through its operating subsidiaries will be a premier global alternatives investment manager with over three-hundred investment personnel, offices in eight US cities and twelve countries. The firm will have approximately $35.7 billion in assets under management. While the financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, the Company’s shareholders upon closing will be comprised of the existing shareholders in Boyd Watterson and Amber.

Founded in 1928 by its predecessor firm, Boyd Watterson is headquartered in Cleveland, OH and has $18.2 billion in total assets under management (“AUM”) across its Real Estate and Fixed Income investment portfolios. Boyd has a reputation for creating bespoke investment solutions that deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns to its clients.

Founded in 2009, Amber is headquartered in London, UK and oversees £14 billion or approximately US$17.5 billion in AUM. Amber specializes in mobilizing private capital to deliver essential infrastructure projects globally across sectors.

Hunt Companies, an investor in both companies, recognized the complementary businesses and facilitated the transaction.

“With the combination of Amber Infrastructure Group, we are broadening our scope and opening up exciting new investment opportunities for our clients,” said Brian Gevry, CEO of Boyd Watterson. “We are both recognized leaders in our asset classes with exceptional talent who continually strive to outperform customer expectations. Now we will have greater reach and ability to build on each team’s respective expertise to deliver products and performance to a global client base.”

Brian Gevry will serve as Chairman and CEO of the combined parent entity, and Gavin Tait, Amber’s current CEO, will continue to serve as the head of Amber and oversee the Infrastructure business globally, reporting to Brian Gevry.