Visakhapatnam, August 3rd, 2024: Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC) is pleased to announce that it has been honoured with the Greentech Global Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Award for Best Practices in Environment Protection Category for the year 2024. This esteemed accolade recognizes BIAC’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and its innovative practices in protecting and preserving the environment.
Brandix India Apparel City has long been a pioneer in the apparel & textile industry, setting benchmarks for sustainable practices. Fifty percent of the Park’s annual water consumption is met sustainably through rainwater harvesting and it is the first industry in the state to have installed a Solar Sludge Dryer, making BIAC a zero-landfill apparel park. The Park aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2030 through continuous investment in clean energy, optimising overall energy consumption.
Speaking about the Company’s efforts in environment protection, Mr Neil Rosayro, Country Head – Brandix India said, “We are immensely honoured to receive the Greentech Global EHS Award for Best Practices in Environment Protection 2024. This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of sustainability and our commitment to safeguarding the environment for future generations. At BIAC, we believe that responsible environmental stewardship is not just a business imperative but a moral obligation. This recognition inspires us to continue our journey towards creating a greener, healthier planet.”