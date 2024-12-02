Delhi, India – Braven, an upcoming young sports brand, proudly served as the official kit partner for the 14th Global Sports Summit TURF 2024 and India Sports Awards, held on November 30, 2024, at FICCI, Delhi. Organized by FICCI, the summit centered on the theme “Vision 2036: Making India a Sporting Powerhouse,” bringing together leaders, athletes, and experts to shape the future of Indian sports.

As a key partner, Braven’s involvement highlighted its commitment to supporting India’s sports ecosystem at every level, from grassroots to professional. The collaboration highlighted Braven’s focus on providing accessible, world-class equipment to athletes while also nurturing young talent through the right coaches and resources to prepare them for national and international championships.

The one-day event brought together top voices from the sports industry, including policymakers, athletes, and experts, to discuss key issues like grassroots sports, innovation in manufacturing, and women’s roles in sports. It concluded with the India Sports Awards 2024, which recognized exceptional individuals and organizations for their contributions to Indian sports. The awards were judged by a distinguished panel, led by sports personality Mr. Charu Sharma.

“We were honored to partner with FICCI for the 14th Global Sports Summit TURF 2024 and the India Sports Awards. This collaboration perfectly aligns with Braven’s mission to elevate India’s sports ecosystem by providing premium quality equipment. The summit also provided an incredible platform to discuss the future of India’s sporting landscape, and we were proud to support athletes, policymakers, and industry leaders in this exciting journey toward ‘Vision 2036.’ At Braven, we are committed to nurturing young talent from the age of 5, equipping them to compete at both national and international levels. We are investing in the future of Indian sports,” said Shobhit Singh, CEO of Stone Sapphire India Pvt. Ltd.

Braven’s participation in the summit underscores the brand’s commitment to fostering sports growth in India through high-quality equipment, innovation, and partnerships. By scouting young talent, providing the right training resources, and focusing on grassroots development, Braven continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the sports industry, contributing to the overall advancement of India’s sports ecosystem.