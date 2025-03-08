British Lingua Observes International Women’s Day: Advocates Education and Language as Pillars of Women’s Empowerment

New Delhi, 8th March 2025:On International Women’s Day 2025, British Lingua, a globally recognized institute for English communication skills, organized a seminar titled “Empowering Women Through Education and Language: A Path to Social Justice.” The event, led by Dr. Birbal Jha, a distinguished educationist and social reformer, Founder of British Lingua, served as a platform to highlight the vital role of women in society and the pressing need for gender equality through education and linguistic empowerment.

In his address, Dr. Birbal Jha, emphasized women’s empowerment as a cornerstone of societal progress, stating:

“8th March is not just a day of celebration but a moment of reflection and commitment to gender equality. Women are the backbone of society, and their empowerment defines the progress of a nation. A woman is not only the foundation of a family but also the architect of society. Empowering her means empowering the world.”

Education: The Key to Empowerment

The seminar focused on education as the primary driver of women’s empowerment. Dr. Jha reiterated that education is the catalyst for breaking barriers and enabling women to reach their full potential.

“An educated girl does not just uplift herself but raises entire generations. When you educate a girl, you educate a society. When you empower a woman, you empower a civilization,” emphasized Dr Birbal Jha, an English litterateur of international repute for literary skills and English skills training in India.

Women: The Pillars of Progress

Throughout history, women have played a crucial role in shaping civilizations, economies, and social structures. Their contributions to family, society, and professional fields are unparalleled. Yet, despite their significance, women worldwide continue to face discrimination and inequality.

“Women’s empowerment is not a privilege—it is a fundamental right. A nation’s true progress is measured by the dignity and opportunities it provides to its women. A society that uplifts its women is a society that thrives.”, added Dr Birbal Jha, known as the Youngest Living Legend of Mithila.

Breaking Stereotypes and Creating Opportunities

Dr Birbal Jha held that for centuries, societal norms have restricted women’s ambitions. However, history has proven that when given equal opportunities, women excel in every field—be it politics, business, science, or the arts.

“A girl’s dreams should not be confined by outdated traditions. Give her wings, not shackles,” remarked Dr. Birbal Jha, a globally recognized litterateur and author.

Dr Jha further added, “To create a truly inclusive and progressive society, we must collectively remove barriers hindering women’s growth. This includes addressing workplace discrimination, wage gaps, and the lack of leadership opportunities. Women are not meant to be confined—they are meant to shine.” Respect for Women: A Foundation for Progress

Highlighting the importance of respect for women, Dr. Jha stated, “A society that does not respect its women is destined to struggle. Women must be treated with dignity, and their voices must be heard in every sphere of life. Respect for women is not just a virtue; it is the foundation of a just and progressive world.“ “Ensuring women’s respect and equal participation in society is not the responsibility of one individual alone. It is a collective duty—one that falls on governments, organizations, and individuals alike,” Dr Birbal averred.

Dr. Jha firmly believes that women have consistently demonstrated intelligence, resilience, and leadership skills in driving meaningful change. Their unique perspectives bring balance and harmony to leadership roles.

“Every woman is a leader—whether at home, in the workplace, or in society. It is time to recognize, respect, and celebrate their contributions. The world needs more women in leadership, decision-making, and positions of influence,” concluded Dr. Birbal Jha, a social advocate and crusader.

The seminar reaffirmed that education and language proficiency are critical tools in bridging the gender gap and fostering a more equitable society. British Lingua remains committed to empowering women through education and language skills, ensuring they can participate fully and equally in all aspects of life.