Broadband Sector Poised to Boost Telecom Industry Growth and Create Jobs: TeamLease Services

Mumbai, 22nd November, 2024: TeamLease Services, India’s leading people supply chain company, has released its latest assessment on the telecom sector, revealing significant insights into the evolving broadband landscape. Despite muted growth in the telecom sector, the broadband market is expected to witness a 9-10% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next few years, driven by the rising demand for high-speed internet and data-driven services. The penetration of wired broadband in India currently stands at around 13%, with this figure expected to accelerate as service providers prioritize broadband services over traditional mobility products due to higher Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

The expansion of broadband services is not only enhancing connectivity but also driving a surge in employment across the telecom industry. As broadband services continue to expand, there is a growing need for skilled professionals across various roles. Sales teams are pivotal in customer acquisition as broadband penetration extends into previously untapped regions. Additionally, installation and repair teams are essential for setting up connections and ensuring smooth service delivery. In contrast, network operations and maintenance teams, including fiber technicians, Network Operations Center (NOC) personnel, and customer care professionals, are critical for maintaining network infrastructure and providing customer support. These roles are essential to meet the increasing demands of India’s growing broadband ecosystem.

Commenting on the telecom sector’s future, Mr. Subburathinam P, Chief Strategy Officer at TeamLease Services, highlighted the importance of broadband in driving the industry’s growth. He stated, “The expansion of broadband services is not just about improving internet connectivity; it’s about revolutionizing the way we work, live, and interact with the world. Home broadband penetration in India currently stands at only 13%, but with the rapid adoption of 5G and satellite-based services on the horizon, we are on the cusp of a major transformation. This surge in broadband demand is creating new job opportunities across the board, from sales and installation to network operations and customer service. We are witnessing a critical shift in the telecom landscape—where data-driven services will lead the next wave of growth, driving new career paths and reshaping the workforce.”

In addition to the rising demand for job roles, the data also identifies several key trends that are expected to shape the future of the broadband sector. The expansion of 5G-based wireless broadband services, often referred to as air fiber, is already underway, with a few service providers launching these offerings. This development will provide faster internet speeds and improved coverage, meeting the growing need for high-speed data. Furthermore, the continued rollout of the BharatNet project is enhancing rural connectivity and bringing broadband access to underserved areas. Additionally, the potential launch of satellite-based internet services in India is poised to revolutionize internet access in remote regions, further intensifying competition in the broadband market.

The TeamLease data provides insight into the workforce powering the broadband industry’s growth. The majority of employees within the sector are aged between 18 and 30, with over 67% of associates falling into this age group. In terms of educational qualifications, a significant portion of the workforce holds a bachelor’s degree, accounting for 41.23% of associates, while 29.7% have completed their 12th standard. The data highlights that the broadband workforce is relatively young and well-educated, making it well-positioned to meet the demands of this rapidly growing industry.

The broadband sector is showing steady progress in terms of salary growth. The average salary has increased by 3.18% from H2FY24 to H1FY25, reflecting the rising demand for skilled professionals in this sector. Additionally, associate growth has been particularly notable, with an increase of 87.76% from H2FY23 to H2FY24, followed by a further growth of 47.10% from H1FY24 to H1FY25. This significant growth underscores the increasing need for professionals as broadband services expand and penetrate new regions.