“Bunai Gatha – The Story of Handloom” Expo Launches at Janpath, New Delhi

New Delhi, February 21, 2025 – The much-anticipated Special Handloom Expo – “Bunai Gatha: The Story of Handloom” commenced today at Handloom Haat, Janpath, New Delhi, celebrating India’s rich textile legacy. Organized by the National Design Centre (NDC) with the support of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the expo brings together 50 Handloom Producer Companies from across the country.

Running from February 21 to March 2, 2025, this grand showcase aims to promote traditional Indian handlooms, offering a unique platform for weavers to connect with buyers, exporters, and wholesalers. The event serves as a one-stop sourcing hub, allowing visitors to explore and purchase authentic handloom products directly from producers.Visitors can expect a diverse range of handcrafted textiles, including: Exquisite handloom sarees, shawls, stoles, and dupattas Elegant home furnishings and décor items Premium bed linens, fabrics, and dress materials

Each product on display embodies India’s diverse weaving traditions and craftsmanship, passed down through generations. The expo is expected to attract domestic and international buyers, fashion enthusiasts, and textile connoisseurs, offering them a rare opportunity to witness the unmatched artistry of India’s handloom sector.