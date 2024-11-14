Cairn Marks Children’s Day in Assam by Supporting Education and Community Welfare Projects

Guwahati; November 14, 2024: Ahead of Children’s Day, Cairn celebrated the potential of young learners in Assam through several community-focused initiatives. These efforts included distributing essential educational tools, hosting art competitions, and enhancing local school infrastructure, aligning with their commitment to fostering educational growth and quality of life for local communities.

At Chomua LP School in Mariani, Jorhat, a Deskit distribution event was organized, providing 24 students with high-quality study desks to improve their learning experience. A similar event at Kotha LP School in Jagun North, Tinsukia, saw 69 desks distributed to students in classes 1-5. These distributions aimed to create a more conducive learning environment by offering students practical, durable desks. The events were graced by representatives from the company along with local leaders, parents, and Anganwadi workers. “We believe in empowering students with the resources needed to excel. Providing these tools supports not only their studies but also our vision of sustainable, community-centered growth,” said a company spokesperson.

In Jagun, an art competition was organized at Kothagoan LP School. Ninety-three students from three schools participated, showcasing their creativity through various artworks. The event drew a crowd of over 150, including teachers, local authorities, and parents. The winners were awarded prizes, and all participants received certificates of appreciation. “Art is a powerful medium of expression, and we were pleased to see the talent of these young students. We hope this experience motivates them to explore their creative potential,” shared a Cairn representative, highlighting the initiative’s success in nurturing community engagement.