Canadian Wood organizes an educational seminar for Architectural faculty in Bengaluru

19th January 2024, Bengaluru: The British Columbia (B.C.) provincial government’s crown corporation, Forestry Innovation Consulting India Pvt Ltd (FII India), popularly known as Canadian Wood, hosted an insightful seminar, titled ‘Wood, Design, and Architecture’, in Bengaluru. The exclusive event, which took place at the Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel, garnered immense success as it brought together renowned industry experts and visionaries who participated and shared their thoughts on the promising future of sustainable wood in construction and its potential to redefine the architectural landscape.

Architectural fraternity enriched their expertise at the educational seminar hosted by Canadian Wood, gaining valuable insights into the sustainable and versatile attributes of this renowned material. The seminar served as a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange, empowering faculty members from architectural colleges to integrate innovative Canadian Wood solutions into their architectural practices. They delved into the intricate relationship between wood, design, and architecture. Attendees also gained valuable insights into the innovative use of wood in contemporary design and the transformative impact it can have on architectural aesthetics.

As the global awareness of sustainability grows across different industries, Canadian Wood has taken the lead in exploring the crucial intersection between wood and green architecture. This seminar illuminated the ways in which responsibly sourced Canadian Wood species, a versatile material, can be utilised sustainably to address contemporary needs while preserving our environment.

The seminar featured distinguished speakers and domain expert, including Ar. Gurpreet Singh, Principal Architect from Aakar Design consultants who shared perspective on Wood in Architecture, Dr. Jimmy Thomas, Assistant Director – Technical Services from Canadian Wood spoke on wood as a Sustainable Material and Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Assistant Director – Business Development from Canadian Wood; offered valuable insights on Canadian wood – A Sustainable Solution. The seminar was seamlessly moderated by Mr. Arif Moosa, Manager – Marketing from Canadian Wood.

Ar. Gurpreet Singh from Aakar Design Consultants shared, “Canadian Wood stands as a cornerstone in construction, celebrated for its precision, ready availability, and meticulous adherence to specifications, including moisture content. Its role in projects, such as the Workshop Project and the World Environment School, underscores its indispensability, meeting certification requirements and ensuring stability, especially in seismic zones. Beyond its structural prowess, Canadian Wood emerges as a beacon of sustainability, embodying responsible forest management and certification. As awareness grows, so does the recognition of wood’s virtues, and with lower embodied energy than concrete and steel, it signifies a pivotal force steering us towards a more sustainable and resilient future.” Dr. Jimmy Thomas from Canadian Wood, stated, “Canadian Wood, nurtured in sustainably managed forests and distinguished by certification and meticulous seasoning, unveils a realm of possibilities with its five diverse species. From gracing the interior structures of iconic establishments like the Palette Brew and Pub in Bangalore to earning international accolades, this wood, thoughtfully crafted and dimensioned, proves its versatility. With variations like flat grain, vertical grain, and mixed grain, tailored to specific applications, Canadian Wood emerges not just as a material but a canvas for creativity. The commitment to continuous education, spanning almost eight years, reflects a dedication to understanding and unlocking the full potential of wood, steering the industry towards innovation, sustainability, and a future where Canadian Wood takes center stage.” Mr. Ritesh Kumar, from Canadian Wood, added, “Canadian Wood stands tall as a top choice, celebrated for its sustainability and a myriad of appealing factors, including certification, maturity, ready-to-use condition, and impressive lengths. From the Safety University to iconic projects like the Mac BTR Greenville, Jojola House, Taj Rishikesh, and ITC Sonar Bangla, Canadian Wood leaves an indelible mark on India’s prestigious landscape. Its sustainability, certified origins, kiln-dried precision, and diverse wood species establish it as an unparalleled choice, aligning with top-tier companies in the industry. While the Indian wood sector grapples with fragmentation, fostering education becomes the antidote, unravelling the path to standardization, accurate information dissemination, and a more professional future. Education isn’t just a tool; it’s the key to elevating the industry to international standards and global recognition.”

In addition to serving as a dynamic platform to examine sustainable wood as a catalyst for a greener future, the seminar evolved into a thought-provoking exploration of the pivotal role wood can play in fostering sustainability within the architecture and construction sectors.

FII largely promotes five wood species in India that are sourced from the sustainably managed forests of B.C., Canada. These five species, namely Douglas-fir, Western Hemlock, Western Red Cedar, Yellow Cedar and Spruce-Pine-Fir (SPF), are recommended for different applications. They are available in 23 cities across India through a strong network of 40+ stockists.