Candlelight Concert at Radisson Blu Pune Hinjewadi: A Magical Evening of Music and Elegance

Pune -20th Nov’24 – Radisson Blu Pune Hinjewadi recently held a breathtaking event, as Candlelight. Concerts selected this beautiful venue to provide an unforgettable evening filled with world-class music, intimate ambiance, and exceptional dining. The event took place with much grandeur, offering guests an exclusive opportunity to experience live classical music illuminated by hundreds of flickering candles. The hotel chose its Ballroom 1 to host the concert, providing an intimate, luxurious experience.

Guests enjoyed seating in the beautifully adorned venue, which was filled with candles, creating a warm, romantic, and cozy environment. The high ceilings and sophisticated décor of the space added to the grandeur of the occasion, making it the perfect setting for an evening of elegance and charm.

The concert featured talented pianists who performed timeless classical masterpieces from renowned composers such as Coldplay, Abba, and Queen, along with soothing contemporary compositions. The unique combination of live piano music and the soft glow of candlelight created a magical atmosphere, enveloping the audience in a serene and enchanting experience.

“We were thrilled to bring this unique series to Radisson Blu Pune Hinjewadi. Pune’s growing appreciation for cultural and artistic events made this the perfect opportunity to showcase the beauty of music, elegance, and fine dining. The event was a resounding success, and we are delighted to have provided our guests with such an unforgettable evening,” said Mr. Amit Raman, General Manager, Radisson Blu Pune Hinjewadi.”

To complement the music, a curated selection of gourmet dishes and beverages was served. The hotel’s culinary team crafted a special menu that blended the finest local and international flavours, enhancing the overall experience and perfectly pairing with the concert’s intimate atmosphere.

The event proved to be a remarkable experience for couples, families, and anyone seeking an extraordinary night out. Guests left with cherished memories of an enchanting evening that combined the best of music, luxury, and ambiance.