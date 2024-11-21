Cannabis Postharvest Tech Brand Cannatrol Launches S-Series For Next-Level Commercial Cannabis Storage

Three Size Options Deliver Customizable Flower and Pre-Roll Storage Solutions for Consistent Quality at Any Scale

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vermont—Nov. 21, 2024— , the innovators behind the cannabis industry’s only all-in-one dry, cure and storage solution, today announced the release of the S-Series: advanced commercial storage systems designed to revolutionize the preservation of bulk cannabis flower and pre-roll production. This addition to Cannatrol’s pioneering technology meets the unique needs of the cannabis pre-roll market by providing the ideal preparation for pre-rolls and long-term storage of raw flower at any scale, safeguarding product integrity from manufacturing to point of sale. Cannatrol , the innovators behind the cannabis industry’s only all-in-one dry, cure and storage solution, today announced the release of the S-Series: advanced commercial storage systems designed to revolutionize the preservation of bulk cannabis flower and pre-roll production. This addition to Cannatrol’s pioneering technology meets the unique needs of the cannabis pre-roll market by providing the ideal preparation for pre-rolls and long-term storage of raw flower at any scale, safeguarding product integrity from manufacturing to point of sale.

Cannatrol’s patented Vaportrol® Technology powers the S-Series, creating the perfect environment for storing and maintaining ground flower at the ideal consistency. By storing ground flower in a Cannatrol S-Series unit, the product remains at the optimal moisture level for seamless integration with pre-roll loading machines, ensuring less downtime and higher throughput.

“Cannabis is sensitive to environmental fluctuations, which can degrade the product if not properly stored,” said David Sandelman, CTO and Co-Founder of Cannatrol. “Cannatrol’s optimal environmental control preserves the terpenes and consistency in every pre-roll. Using the S-Series for storage, the product can be safeguarded against drying out, ensuring consistent freshness and quality that stands out in the competitive cannabis market.”

With Vaportrol® Technology, growers can also establish a fully controlled environment that keeps cannabis flower at the precise conditions needed for long-term storage. The system maintains the optimal water activity level to prevent deterioration and weight loss caused by seasonal changes or unstable conditions. The technology will increase moisture content in over-dried flower, thus increasing yield.

“The S-Series allows you to dial in the perfect environment for your pre-rolls and adapt to changes in inventory or market demand with customizable settings and easy-to-use interfaces,” said Jane Sandelman, CEO and Co-Founder of Cannatrol. “You can monitor and adjust the conditions remotely through the iOS and Android apps to always ensure complete control over the storage process.”

For smaller operations like dispensaries and retail stores, Cannatrol’s Cool Cure system ensures pre-rolls and premium flower are kept in ideal conditions up to the moment of sale. The Cool Cure, which can be custom branded, is designed to fit seamlessly into retail environments, providing the same precision environmental control as the larger commercial units. This guarantees that customers always receive fresh, perfectly stored pre-rolls, enhancing their experience and boosting brand reputation for quality.