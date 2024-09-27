CarDekho Group makes strategic investment in Girnar AI Innovations Lab to Revolutionize AI-driven Customer Support in India

27th, September, 2024: Girnar AI Innovations Lab has announced a strategic partnership with CarDekho Group’s investment arm, Girnar Vision Fund (GVF), following a successful pre-seed funding round. This collaboration aims to accelerate the company’s mission to revolutionize the entire customer support sector with cutting-edge product Uservox.ai that offers advanced AI-powered voicebots, chatbots, and conversational AI tools designed to enhance customer interactions.

Girnar AI Innovations Lab, founded in April 2024 by industry veterans Saurabh Mathur and Shraddha Srivastava, specializes in developing AI-driven virtual assistants. These solutions, powered by natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning algorithms, cater to the unique challenges of automotive, insurance, ed-tech, and fintech industries, addressing the complexities of customer engagement in multiple Indian languages and dialects. The company’s voicebots and chatbots enable businesses to provide personalized, seamless support and resolve queries more efficiently through both voice and text interfaces.

With CarDekho’s support, Girnar AI Innovations Lab is set to enhance its capabilities, making the first level of customer support and lead verification processes more effective. The partnership will provide Girnar AI Innovations Lab with access to CarDekho Group’s deep industry expertise, especially in the automotive, insurance, and lending sectors. This strategic support will enable Girnar AI Innovations Lab to fine-tune its AI-driven voice bots for more targeted, industry-specific solutions and expand its geographical footprint. Additionally, the partnership offers significant opportunities for market expansion, testing, and rapid iterations of solutions, ultimately strengthening Girnar AI Innovations Lab’s brand credibility and positioning in the industry.

Saurabh Mathur, Founder of Girnar AI Innovations Lab, said, “We are excited to partner with CarDekho Group, a leader that has consistently set new standards for customer service and innovation. For years, CarDekho has built a strong reputation for connecting customers with seamless, reliable solutions, and we at Girnar AI Labs are thrilled to align our vision with theirs and elevate customer experiences even further. Our goal is to enhance the way businesses interact with their customers by using AI-driven voice solutions that understand local languages and nuances. Together, we aim to create more efficient, personalized, and engaging customer journeys, continuing the legacy of customer-centric innovation.” Amit Jain, Co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, stated, “As someone deeply passionate about technology, I truly believe that the future will be shaped by the innovations we build today. Girnar AI Innovations Lab is a prime example of this. The company is harnessing the power of AI to transform customer engagement and product experiences in smarter, more intuitive, and more personalized ways. With Girnar Vision Fund, we aim to nurture such innovative startups, providing the resources and mentorship needed to revolutionize the not just automotive sector but the entire technological landscape of India.”

CarDekho’s investment in Girnar AI Innovations Lab is part of its broader strategy to back startups that are at the forefront of technological innovation. Launched in late 2023, the Girnar Vision Fund (GVF) is dedicated to supporting new-age startups across sectors such as autotech, fintech, insurtech, and other deep tech industries. CarDekho Group also invested in BiUP Technologies through the Girnar Vision Fund as a part of its broader strategy to nurture revolutionary ideas evolving in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.