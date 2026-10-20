CATL Unveils Dual-Electric Range Extension Battery to Accelerate Electric Heavy-Duty Truck Adoption

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CATL today unveiled the innovative dual-electric range extension battery and the latest generation of heavy-duty battery-swapping solution to accelerate the electrification of road freight transportation.

Competition in electric heavy-duty trucking is moving beyond technical specifications toward full-lifecycle value. While battery swapping has made energy replenishment faster and more predictable, concerns about battery utilization, operating costs and residual vehicle value continue to affect fleet economics.

To address these challenges, CATL combines its dual-electric range extension battery with QIJI’s strategy of standardization, new infrastructure and a full commercial ecosystem, bringing battery swapping and industry-wide collaboration together to accelerate heavy-duty truck electrification.

A Dual-Electric Approach to Range Extension

CATL’s dual-electric range extension battery combines two independent yet complementary battery systems.

The main battery uses QIJI’s standardized chassis-mounted swappable battery to maximize efficiency. A behind-the-cab range-extension power system, currently equipped with a 77kWh battery capable of 3C charging, provides backup power. Together, the systems maintain uninterrupted power delivery and provide redundancy for demanding operating conditions.

Dual-System Power Redundancy



In conventional battery-swapping trucks, drivers often return for a swap with unused capacity because they are reluctant to run the battery low. Backup power from the range-extension battery increases the main battery’s depth of discharge (DOD) from approximately 70% to over 95%, allowing it to be returned at less than 5% state of charge (SOC). At this threshold, CATL’s seamless switching technology transfers power delivery to the range-extension battery within milliseconds, maintaining a continuous and stable power supply.

“1+X” Architecture and Independent Upgrades



The system uses a “1+X” architecture. One standardized main battery maintains compatibility with the QIJI battery-swapping network, while the range-extension battery can be customized for specific conditions with options including ultra-high energy density, low-temperature resistance for cold climates, or ultra-high power.



The two battery systems can be developed and upgraded independently to meet their respective technical and operational requirements.

Flexible Leasing and Battery Asset Management



The independently owned on-board range-extension battery stays with the vehicle as an asset throughout its service life, reducing reliance on immediate access to a swapping station. The main battery can be leased according to seasonal freight demand, helping fleets reduce rental costs during quieter periods and manage battery assets more flexibly.



This architecture combines the benefits of standardization with flexible vehicle configurations, making electric heavy-duty trucks more practical and economically viable across a wider range of applications.

QIJI Builds a Shared Battery Swapping Ecosystem

QIJI complements these improvements with a three-pillar strategy of standardization, new infrastructure and a full commercial ecosystem. It seeks to speed heavy-duty truck electrification with a value-chain ecosystem co-created by all stakeholders, where benefits are shared collectively.

Standardization Supports Wider Adoption



To accommodate a wider range of truck models and operating conditions, QIJI has introduced the 260# (432 kWh) and 300# (513 kWh) standardized battery-swapping blocks alongside the existing 75# block.



The system enables battery swaps in just five minutes, with a 99.99% first-time success rate, helping fleets minimize downtime and maintain operational efficiency.



QIJI has also pioneered a battery-as-a-service (BaaS) model in which customers pay for the net energy charged rather than the energy discharged. This allows customers to retain the value of energy recovered through regenerative braking, reducing per-kWh battery rental costs for users on basic plans by up to 20%. Flexible battery leasing options allow customers to tailor rental periods to their needs, from second-hand vehicle transitions to seasonal demand. This will minimize idle costs and offer more flexible options for off-season downtime, further helping fleets manage operating costs.

New Infrastructure Improves Resource Efficiency



QIJI aims to make better use of four critical resources in long-haul freight: time, land, payload capacity and grid electricity. Rapid battery swapping reduces waiting times, while efficient station layouts serve more vehicles within the same footprint. Battery capacity is matched to transport needs, and centralized, coordinated charging makes better use of grid electricity. These measures aim to improve both resource efficiency and operational returns.



CATL plans to deploy 900 battery-swapping stations by the end of 2026 and 2,000 by 2027, with a long-term target of 10,000 stations nationwide in collaboration with its partners.



By connecting major freight corridors through a coordinated swapping network, QIJI aims to improve the efficiency and commercial viability of electric heavy-duty trucking.

A Commercial Ecosystem Supports the Full Vehicle Lifecycle



QIJI connects truck manufacturers, financial institutions, insurers, channel partners and aftermarket service providers across the vehicle lifecycle, from purchase and operation to maintenance and resale, working together to build a comprehensive ecosystem of integrated products and services.



QIJI has introduced two partnership models: Battery Asset Service Partners and Energy Replenishment Service Partners. These models allow partners to participate in battery asset services and energy replenishment, extending their role beyond one-off vehicle sales to ongoing operations.



Through this integrated ecosystem, QIJI aims to turn the costs of the low-carbon transition into new growth opportunities, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to share the benefits of the new-energy era.

“The combination of the dual-electric range extension battery and QIJI battery swapping offers the best solution for electrifying heavy-duty trucks,” said Jesse Yang, CEO of QIJI Energy.

New Batteries and Industry Partnerships

The initiative has also gained commercial traction, with agreements signed for 13,000 units at the event.

Aside from the dual-electric solution, CATL also introduced a new lineup of heavy-duty truck batteries tailored to different vehicle configurations and operating requirements at the event. The lineup includes rear-mounted ultra-light and ultra-thin batteries for weight- and space-sensitive applications, as well as chassis-mounted solutions for short-haul and long-haul operations.

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