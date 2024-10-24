Celebrate Dhanteras with Digi Gold: Embrace Digital Prosperity This Festive Season

With Diwali around the corner, the air is filled with excitement and the hope of bringing prosperity and happiness into our homes. Dhanteras, a day dedicated to welcoming good fortune, has always been marked by buying gold—an age-old symbol of wealth and abundance. Yet, with gold prices soaring and concerns about safety, many of us hesitate to make that investment. However, what if there was a way to bring home this tradition without the worries of rising costs and secure storage?

This year, there is a way to uphold this beautiful tradition of bringing gold at your home without the stress. Digital gold offers a modern, safe, and affordable option, allowing you to start investing with just Re. 1—bringing good fortune to your home has never been easier!

What is Digital Gold?

It’s important to understand the product before investing your hard-earned money. Digital gold is a mode of investing in gold. It is just like the regular gold, which can be bought online and is stored in insured vaults by the seller on behalf of the customer. The users can buy or sell 24 karat Hallmark gold for as low as ₹1.

Gold can never lose its shine and considered as the best investment. And buying it has become even more simple today, compared to the yesteryears. A guarantee on the quality combined with the safety of storage come as a joint package thanks to the new-age banking companies bringing the convenience to your fingertips.

Players offering Digital Gold

In India, three main companies offer digital gold – MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd., Augmont Gold Ltd., and Digital Gold India Pvt. Ltd with its SafeGold brand. Airtel Payments Bank offers Digi Gold in partnership with SafeGold, the leading provider of digital gold. With Digi Gold, Airtel Payments Bank customers can invest in 24K gold within two minutes through the Airtel Thanks app. This gold purchased by customers is stored securely by SafeGold at no additional cost.

Why buy Digi Gold with Airtel Payments Bank?

24K 99.50% pure gold – Get pure-gold offered by SafeGold with 100% secure storage in brinks vault

Start with Re. 1 – Buy gold as per your convenience

Internationally competitive price – Get the best price on your purchase

Multiple Payment Options: Conveniently pay for your gold purchase through Airtel Payments Bank account or through UPI

Digi Gold SIP: Begin a systematic investment plan (SIP) to regularly invest in gold and build your wealth over time.

Digital Gold Coin: This Dhanteras the Bank has started to offer digital gold coins as well.

Steps to buy Digi Gold on Airtel Thanks App:

· Step 1: Open the Banking section on the Airtel Thanks App

· Step 2: Tap on the Digi Gold icon and select ‘Buy’ icon

· Step 3: Select to buy Digi gold (in grams or amount of your choice), SIP mode or Digital Gold Coin

· Step 4: Make the payment to complete the transaction