Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with Clay, Creativity, and Community at MultiFit

Pune, 21st August 2025: MultiFit, India’s Happiest Fitness Community, is planning something unique this Ganesh Chaturthi. MultiFit not only exercises the mind, body and soul, but has always turned fitness into a joyful way of living. On August 30, 2025, at 8 am, MultiFit is hosting a clay modeling masterclass with Mittiwaala, a pottery family from Jodhpur who, for twelve generations, has molded clay. The focus of this workshop will be to create Ganesh idols, so guests can engage in tradition and experience culture through a creative, hands-on experience. The masterclass will be held across all MultiFit centers in Pune, including Kalyani Nagar Annexe, Magarpatta, Kharadi, Dhanori, and Baner, making it a city-wide celebration of creativity and culture.

The session represents more than just a pottery workshop. Participants will take clay and do simple hand-building methods to mold their own Ganesh ji. The pace will be soothing, the process will be enriching and the idol you bring home will have deep personal meaning. Mittiwaala fuses the weight of an ancient craft with the warmth and energy of a contemporary creation. Their workshops run throughout the year, usually spilling into cafes or community space to include simple, participative formats that create belonging and restorative experience. This moment is about taking a beat, playing with clay, and bringing a piece made by hand work home with you.

What is special about this experience, is the blend of to do, and be with purpose. It offers you a break from your screens, focus your attention, and lift your spirits by simply working with clay. Each idol is unique, with their own mark from your personal imprint. The social nature offers gentleness and connection, while the festive time provides depth. What you bring home is more than an item for display, it is a memory, an object to cherish the season.

The workshop is open to anyone who is curious, those who love art, those who take their festivals in step, or simply want to do something different to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. No previous pottery experience required, just openness to do something outside of your norm.

Hosted by MultiFit, with the support of Mittiwaala, this event is a chance for fitness, mindfulness, and culture altogether in one morning. In touching place with this festival time, this workshop is about slowing down while honouring tradition and brings people into a process where we get to create with care and celebrate with intention. With all five Pune centers coming to life on the same morning, this celebration is bound to be filled with warmth, creativity, and the quiet joy of shaping Ganesh in clay together as a group, as a community.