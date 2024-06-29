Celebrate Infiniti Mall’s anniversary with a grand spectacle

Mumbai’s leading food, shopping and entertainment destination, Infiniti Mall is gearing up to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its Andheri location and 13th anniversary of the Malad mall. Visitors are invited to join the joyous celebrations, which will feature an incredible lineup of performances.

The mall will be organizing an immersive theatrical show of the adored fable – ‘Three Little Pigs’, alongside a seven and three piece musical band performance, which is expected to engulf the atmosphere with cheer.

Schedule for Infiniti Mall Malad:

Date Activity Time 29th June, 2024 Three Little Pigs 6:30 pm onwards 30th June, 2024 7 piece musical band performance 6:30 pm onwards

Schedule for Infiniti Mall Andheri:

Date Activity Time 30th June, 2024 3 piece musical band performance 6:30 pm onwards

A division of K Raheja Realty Group, Infiniti Mall invites everyone to celebrate this milestone.