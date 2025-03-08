Celebrate Women’s Day with Simandhar Education’s New Scholarship for Women

March 8, 2025: In an effort to promote greater gender diversity in the finance and accounting sectors, Simandhar Education has announced the Women’s Day Scholarship Program. Open to women across India, this initiative provides financial assistance for globally recognized certifications such as CPA, CMA, CIA, and EA.

The scholarship program, running from March 6 to March 31, 2025, offers a ₹30,000 reduction on the CPA (2-year plan) and ₹15,000 off on CMA, EA, and CIA programs. Candidates must register and achieve a minimum score of 70% on an online scholarship test to qualify. The test assesses accounting knowledge, finance aptitude, problem-solving skills, and logical reasoning.

Poonam Jain, Co-Founder of Simandhar Education, added: “Having worked in the finance sector, I understand the challenges women face in advancing their careers. Education and certifications play a crucial role in overcoming these barriers. This scholarship program is a step toward providing women with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in leadership roles.” “Women make up a significant portion of the workforce in finance and accounting, yet they remain underrepresented in leadership roles. Financial barriers often stand in the way of pursuing advanced certifications, limiting career growth,” said Shruti, Vice President of Simandhar Education, echoing the experiences of many women in the industry. “With this scholarship program, we aim to bridge that gap by making high-value professional credentials more accessible. By supporting women in obtaining these certifications, we hope to empower more of them to advance in their careers and step into leadership positions.”

This marks the first time Simandhar Education has introduced a dedicated scholarship initiative for women. The organization aims to support aspiring finance professionals and looks forward to the impact this program will have in fostering a more inclusive industry.