Celebrating Play – A Collaborative Event by Bangalore Creative Circus and EkStep Foundation

Bangalore, 09th September 2024: In an innovative effort to rekindle the joy of childhood and the essence of play, Bangalore Creative Circus (BCC) along with EkStep Foundation, as part of ‘Bachpan Manao, Badhte Jao’, presents “Celebrating Play” – a unique event designed to reimagine spaces through the playful eyes of a child. This event, set to take place at BCC’s urban living lab in Bangalore, seeks to encourage adults to engage with the world around them through the dual lenses of a child’s perspective and the concept of playfulness. By transforming everyday spaces into child-friendly and play-friendly environments, the project aims to inspire a societal shift towards prioritising play in the development and well-being of children.

As part of the event, a play-based flea market will be hosted, where attendees can explore and purchase a wide array of play-related items, including toys, board games, props, art, instruments, and books. The flea market is designed to be an interactive experience, with multiple installations set up across the BCC venue to engage visitors in play. These installations, which will become permanent features at BCC, include a doodle wall for creative expression, a soundscape of vinyl records and CDs that produce sound when pressed, xylophone stairs that create musical notes as visitors ascend, and dancing stairs that transform the act of climbing into a fun dance routine. Additional attractions include a climbing wall, an Oobleck experience which is a material that behaves as both a solid and liquid, classic games like hopscotch, and flow art props.

Throughout the event space, posters featuring nostalgic quotes will prompt visitors to recollect memories about their childhood play experiences. These visual cues are designed to encourage adults to reflect on how spaces can be reimagined to be more inclusive and playful for children. The experience culminates at “The Gallery,” where visitors can experience an exhibition of Vicky Roy’s ‘Bachpan’ series of photos, learn about the Bachpan Manao Badhte Jao initiative and watch films from the Urban 95 initiative by Bernard van Leer Foundation on how the youngest of children engage with public spaces. A “Wishing Tree” will also be featured, allowing visitors to share their wishes and ideas for transforming everyday spaces into play-friendly environments.

Deepika Moglishetty, Chief – Policy and Partnerships at EkStep Foundation, shared her thoughts on the project: “Celebrating Play” is an extraordinary opportunity to rethink our environments from a child’s perspective. By recognising that play is a fundamental way in which children engage with the world, we can begin to reimagine our spaces to better support their development. This collaboration not only highlights the importance of creating play-friendly spaces but also challenges us as adults to reconnect with the joy and freedom of play ourselves. It is a step towards building a more inclusive and imaginative world for our youngest.”

Manisha Vinod, Co-founder, Bangalore Creative Circus reflected on the impact of the “Celebrating Play” conference, stating “As adults, we have become disconnected from ‘Play’ in our lives, which is such an important aspect of learning, expressing, growing, and connecting. Our collaboration with EkStep Foundation and Bachpan Manao, is a reminder that ‘play’ isn’t just for children—it’s a vital component of adult well-being too. Engaging in playful activities can significantly reduce stress, boost creativity, and enhance overall mental health. Through ‘Celebrating Play’ we are excited to create safe and accessible spaces of play for all ages at Bangalore Creative Circus.”