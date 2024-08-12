Celebration Of Knots: A Festive Indulgence With Cornitos

August 2024 – This Raksha Bandhan, let Cornitos transform your celebrations into a flavor-packed festival with their exclusive festive hampers! Imagine the joy of unwrapping Cornitos’ special treats like Crunch Carnival, Corny Bus,Go Wild Pack, Nachos Fiesta and Royal Nutscrafted to enhance the warmth and fun of sibling bonding.

Step into a world of festive flavors with the Crunch Carnival—a spectacular collection of four packs of Nacho Crisps and four packs of Crusties. This vibrant pack promises a flavor explosion with every bite, turning your Rakhi moments into a crunchy celebration. And if that’s not enough, hop on the Corny Bus! This delightful snack-filled journey comes with five packs of Nacho Crisps and five packs of Crusties, perfect for spreading joy and indulging in crunchy goodness with your loved ones.

But the celebration doesn’t stop there. Embrace the spirit of Rakhi with the Go Wild Pack, featuring two packs of Nacho Crisps, one pack of Peanuts, and one pack of Party Mix. It’s an assortment that brings a burst of festive flavors and is ideal for sharing. For a touch of Mexican flair, dive into the Nachos Fiesta. With two packs of Nacho Crisps and a zesty Salsa, this festive pack is all about bringing a party to your table.

To truly make your Raksha Bandhan royal, indulge in the Royal Nuts pack. Inspired by India’s regal heritage, this luxurious assortment includes Premium Lightly Salted Almonds, Party Mix, Premium Pepper and Herbs Cashews, and Premium Peanuts. Each bite of these royal treats is a celebration of elegance and flavor.