Cellecor Gadgets & Rockingdeals Partner to Strengthen Retail in India

New Delhi, 28th Feb 2025 – Cellecor Gadgets Limited, a leading name in the consumer electronics industry, is excited to announce its collaboration with Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited, India’s pioneering B2B recommerce and retail chain company, to expand its offline presence through Rocking Deals’ extensive retail network.

Established in 2002, Rockingdeals Circular Economy Limited has revolutionized the recommerce and retail industry in India, offering a diverse product portfolio across home appliances, electronics & accessories, fashion & footwear, and personal & lifestyle products. With 20+ exclusive and non-exclusive franchise stores, Rockingdeals has built a strong presence in the retail space, catering to evolving consumer needs with affordability, reliability, and quality assurance.

Through this partnership, Cellecor’s latest range of consumer electronics—including smart TVs, air conditioner, refrigerators, washing machines and kitchen appliances—will now be available at Rocking Deals Stores. This move aligns with Cellecor’s commitment to making advanced technology more accessible to Indian consumers and strengthening its retail distribution network. Rocking Deals’ trusted retail ecosystem will provide an ideal platform for Cellecor’s products, enabling consumers to experience, compare, and purchase innovative gadgets and home solutions at competitive prices.

This partnership also underscores both companies’ commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, supporting locally manufactured products and boosting domestic production. With Cellecor’s strong product innovation capabilities combined with Rocking Deals’ expertise in recommerce and retail distribution, the collaboration is set to create a win-win ecosystem for consumers, retailers, and the broader electronics industry.

As Cellecor continues its journey to becoming a household name in consumer electronics, this partnership marks a key milestone in expanding its brick-and-mortar presence alongside its growing e-commerce footprint. Customers can now explore and purchase Cellecor products at Rocking Deals Stores, ensuring wider accessibility and a superior shopping experience.