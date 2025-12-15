Central govt’s mega infrastructure drive reshapes Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway, border districts step into a new era

Rajouri, Dec 15: The Jammu–Rajouri–Poonch highway is undergoing a historic transformation under the Central Government’s focused infrastructure push, with development works progressing at an unprecedented pace. The ambitious projects aim to improve connectivity, enhance safety, and accelerate economic growth in the sensitive border districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Rajouri’s Manjakote region, the construction of bypass roads, massive bridges, double-lane highways and tunnels is in full swing. These large-scale works are being supported by substantial central funding running into lakhs and crores of rupees, reflecting the government’s commitment to modernising border infrastructure.

For decades, Rajouri, being a strategically important border district, remained hampered by poor road connectivity. Residents were often forced to undertake long, exhausting and unsafe journeys due to narrow roads and frequent bottlenecks. With the new infrastructure projects nearing completion, travel time between Jammu and Poonch is expected to reduce to nearly five hours, a significant improvement from the earlier 8-10 hour ordeal.

Describing the transformation as a dream turning into reality, local residents said they never imagined witnessing such modern road infrastructure in the region. From struggling for basic link roads to now seeing world-class bridges and double-lane highways, the change is being termed revolutionary. Many have expressed deep gratitude to the Central Government for prioritising border areas and laying a strong foundation for growth, safety and prosperity.

Sharing his views, Asif Khan told IANS, “The construction is underway, and the work is progressing at a rapid pace.”

The National Highway 144A Megha project is set to provide a major boost to the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch. Once fully completed, the upgraded highway will reduce travel time between Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu from nearly six hours to just three to four hours. The Rajouri–Jammu journey, in particular, is expected to come down to around 2.5 hours.

The new road alignment will also shorten the distance by about 9.5 kilometres compared to existing routes, directly benefiting local commuters. Additionally, the project has generated employment opportunities for local youth, including engineers, equipment operators, drivers, helpers and labourers. Improved connectivity is expected to boost tourism in the Pir Panjal region, further driving economic development and long-term growth.

–IANS