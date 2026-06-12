Centre, Assam and Nagaland Sign Historic Tripartite MoU, Paving Way for Oil and Gas Exploration

New Delhi: In a significant development for the Northeast, the Government of India, the Government of Assam, and the Government of Nagaland have signed a historic tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), bringing an end to a decades-long dispute and opening new opportunities for oil and gas exploration in the region.

The agreement is expected to unlock the energy potential of the Northeast by facilitating exploration and development activities in areas that were previously affected by the longstanding inter-state dispute. Officials described the MoU as a landmark step toward fostering cooperation, economic growth, and energy security.

The resolution of the issue is being viewed as a testament to India’s spirit of unity and cooperative federalism, with both Assam and Nagaland demonstrating a willingness to set aside differences in the larger national interest. The agreement is also aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision of building an energy-independent India through increased domestic production of oil and natural gas.

Industry experts believe the move could attract fresh investments, generate employment opportunities, and accelerate infrastructure development across the Northeast. The agreement is also expected to strengthen regional stability and create a conducive environment for sustainable economic progress.

The tripartite MoU marks a major milestone in the Centre’s efforts to resolve long-pending issues in the Northeast while leveraging the region’s vast natural resources for national development.