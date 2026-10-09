CFMOTO 675SR-R to Become Official Motorcycle for 2027 WorldWCR

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 675SR-R, CFMOTO’s high-performance three-cylinder sportbike, has reached an agreement with the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme – FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization – DWO, to become the official motorcycle for the FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) from the 2027 season. This marks the first time a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has been appointed as the designated supplier for an FIM World Championship-level one-make series.

Established in 2024, WorldWCR is the first world-level road racing championship created exclusively for female riders. As a one-make series, all riders compete on identical motorcycles, testing rider skill while providing a validation of motorcycle performance. WorldWCR is one of four series under the WorldSBK umbrella, alongside SPB (Sportbike), SSP (Supersport) and SBK (Superbike).

Proven Performance Lays the Racing Foundation

The production 675SR-R is powered by CFMOTO’s in-house-developed 675cc liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine, producing peak power of 70 kW (95 hp) at 11,000 rpm and peak torque of 70 N•m at 8,250 rpm, providing a solid foundation for racing evolution.

In the British Superbike Championship (BSB), the 675SR-R has been tested in competition over two seasons. It claimed a podium in its first season, becoming the first Chinese-built production motorcycle to finish on a BSB podium.

The 675SR-R’s racing DNA also comes from joint development by CFMOTO and the Aspar team, CFMOTO’s technical partner in Moto2 and Moto3. During development, Aspar riders and its technical team were deeply involved in testing, directly benefiting the production model’s track performance.

From winning the Moto3 manufacturers’ world championship to now becoming the one-make model for WorldWCR, CFMOTO is using its track performance to reshape the global market’s perception of China’s motorcycle industry.

Outlook: A New Global Phase for CFMOTO

The 2027 WorldWCR season will mark the 675SR-R’s first large-scale competitive appearance in the world’s premier women’s motorcycle racing championship. CFMOTO will provide a comprehensive technical support system, including race bike preparation, parts supply and an on-site technical team.

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