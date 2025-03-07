CGH Earth Saha Launches Coorg Wild Walk: A Unique Wilderness Retreat at Nagarhole

7 March 2025, Kochi: CGH Earth Saha—a collection of handpicked escapes—proudly announces the launch of its ninth villa, Coorg Wild Walk, adjoining Nagarhole National Park in Karnataka. Situated within a lush coffee estate near Kutta’s Nanachi Gate, this secluded four-bedroom villa is just minutes from the entrance of Nagarhole National Park, offering an unparalleled gateway to one of India’s most pristine wilderness areas. The park is renowned for its tigers, leopards, elephants, wild dogs, sloth bears, and a thriving bird population.

Perched on the edge of Nagarhole’s forests, the villa provides an intimate and secure retreat where the sights and sounds of the jungle create an evocative and thrilling atmosphere. The estate, predominantly planted with Robusta coffee, is alive with a rich avian population, making it a paradise for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome nature and wildlife enthusiasts to Coorg Wild Walk at Nagarhole. Nestled within a coffee plantation and just minutes from the Nanachi Gate of Nagarhole National Park, this four-bedroom villa is a treat for all kind of travellers. Guests can wake up to bird calls, sip freshly brewed estate-grown coffee on the verandah, and set out on safaris and other curated activities. With year-round wildlife activity, the thrill of the forest is ever-present. With this launch, CGH Earth Saha reaffirms its commitment to heritage, sustainability, and immersive experiences. Coorg Wild Walk is a tribute to the forest, designed for a truly authentic connection with nature,” said George Joseph, Vice President, Operations – CGH Earth.

The cozy estate home has been remodelled to serve the visitors with an unhindered experience of the forest. Each of the four rooms can be booked individually, or guests can reserve the entire villa for a private getaway.

The expansive picture windows offer uninterrupted views of the lush coffee plantation and forest beyond, ensuring guests stay connected to nature at all times. The lodge’s semi-open lounge and dining areas welcome fresh air and natural light, creating a tranquil atmosphere amidst nature. Beautifully enhanced with Kodava crafts and artifacts, these spaces add a distinct local charm to the home.

The culinary experience at Coorg Wild Walk reflects the land it inhabits. Guests can indulge in the flavors of Kodagu and Karnataka, with a menu that highlights traditional dishes crafted from fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

Beyond the villa, a wealth of experiences awaits. Under the guidance of a naturalist manager, guests can explore the estate on nature walks, embark on birdwatching excursions, and enjoy picnic outings by serene water bodies. Safaris in Nagarhole offer a rare chance to witness the region’s diverse wildlife, making it an ideal destination for wildlife photographers.