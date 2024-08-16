Chai Sutta Bar expands its presence in Bengaluru with two new outlets

Bengaluru, August 16, 2024 – Chai Sutta Bar, India’s leading tea franchise, is delighted to announce the opening of two new outlets in Bengaluru, further solidifying its presence in the city known for its diverse culture and youthful energy. The expansion is part of the brand’s ambitious plan to establish a stronger foothold in South India, where it has seen an overwhelming response from tea lovers.

The first outlet is located opposite CMR University at 6th A Main Rd, HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, while the second outlet is situated at SN Complex, 2nd Cross MPM Layout, Nagarbhavi, near Ambedkar Institute of Technology. Both locations have been meticulously designed to create a cozy and welcoming environment where customers can enjoy the brand’s signature chai in traditional kulhads (clay cups), which adds an authentic touch to the experience.

Anubhav Dubey, Co-Founder and CEO of Chai Sutta Bar expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, “Bengaluru is a city that aligns perfectly with the essence of our brand. Our aim is to create spaces where people from all walks of life can come together and enjoy chai in a setting that resonates with both tradition and modernity. These new outlets represent our ongoing commitment to bringing our unique tea culture to more communities, and we look forward to becoming a part of Bengaluru’s vibrant food and beverage scene.” Anand Nayak, Co-Founder of Chai Sutta Bar, also shared his thoughts on the expansion “Bengaluru has always been a key market for us due to its eclectic mix of residents and students who appreciate both tradition and modernity. With these new outlets, we aim to cater to the city’s diverse audience by offering a place where everyone, from college students to professionals, can enjoy our chai and the comforting atmosphere that Chai Sutta Bar is known for. Our growth in Bengaluru is not just about expanding our business but also about deepening our connection with the people.” Rahul Patidar, Director of Chai Sutta Bar, added, “Our expansion in Bengaluru is a strategic move to bring our chai experience to more neighbourhoods across the city. We believe that these two new outlets will become popular hangout spots where people can unwind and enjoy a cup of chai with friends and family. We are proud of the impact our brand has made in providing employment opportunities and supporting traditional crafts through our use of eco-friendly kulhads, and we are excited to continue this journey in Bengaluru.”

Operating in over 320 cities across India, Chai Sutta Bar serves an impressive 450,000 kulhad teas daily, achieving a turnover exceeding ₹150 crores. This success highlights the brand’s commitment to providing a unique customer experience and its commitment to establishing itself as a leading name in the Indian café industry.

Chai Sutta Bar emphasises its commitment to promoting a healthy lifestyle and does not endorse the use of harmful substances despite its suggestive name. The brand collaborates closely with local authorities to positively impact the communities it serves. In line with its sustainability initiatives, Chai Sutta Bar creates employment opportunities for local communities and supports nearly 500 potter families by serving tea in traditional kulhad cups.